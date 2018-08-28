Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Dozens of homeless people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough died over the last five years, figures show

PUBLISHED: 15:05 21 December 2018

Dozens of homeless people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have lost their lives over the past five years, according to official estimates. Picture: ARCHANT

Dozens of homeless people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have lost their lives over the past five years, according to official estimates. Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Dozens of homeless people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have lost their lives over the past five years, according to official estimates.

A report by the Office of National Statistics, the first of its kind, estimated that from 2013 to 2017, 28 homeless people died in the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough combined authority.

There were six deaths in the area last year, according to the ONS.

Homelessness charity Crisis called the death toll, which has risen by 24 per cent in England and Wales over five years, “a national tragedy”.

The ONS counted anyone with no fixed abode at the time of their death, including people living in night shelters or homeless hostels, in the numbers.

According to the report, 597 homeless people died in England and Wales last year. Over the last five years there have been an estimated 2,627 deaths.

The mortality rate for homeless people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough is 7.2 deaths per million population.

That’s lower than across England and Wales, where the mortality rate is 10.2 deaths per million population.

However, homeless mortality rates in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are slightly higher than they were in 2013, when the rate was 5.8 per million.

Homelessness charities Shelter and Crisis criticised the Government’s housing policy and shrinking safety nets for vulnerable people.

Shelter campaign director Greg Beales said: “This appalling loss of life should be a source of national shame.

“There is nothing inevitable about homelessness or about these tragic deaths which are a consequence of a housing system which fails too many people.

“Our crippling shortage of social housing and a threadbare safety net are at the root of this national emergency.

“We call on the Government to make this year a turning point in the fight to ensure that there is a safe home for all those who need it.”

Crisis chief executive Jon Sparkes said that in one of the world’s wealthiest countries, “no one should be dying because of homelessness”.

He said: “It’s imperative that governments act now to stop this national tragedy once and for all.

“Behind these statistics are human beings - mothers, fathers, daughters and sons - whose families will now be spending Christmas coming to terms with their loss. This has to change.

“Governments must urgently expand the system used to investigate the deaths of vulnerable adults to include all those who have died while street homeless, so that crucial lessons can be learned to help prevent more people from dying needlessly.”

Housing Secretary James Brokenshire described the report as “stark”, telling MPs: “It’s simply unacceptable to see lives cut short this way, and I believe we have a moral duty to act.”

“We remain focused and resolute in our commitment to make rough sleeping a thing of the past and where we need to do more, we will.”

He said the Government was committed to halving rough sleeping by 2022, and ending it by 2027.

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Hours after CCTV images were plastered over social media, shoplifter hands back stolen item, shop accepts apology and closes the book on the incident

Little Roos closes the book on shoplifting incident after thief hands back stolen gift set and store accepts his apology. A social media campaign had circulated CCTV images of him. Picture: LITTLE ROOS

Fordham Primary is among the top three schools in Cambridgeshire

Fordham Primary School plans. It has been rated among the top three primary schools in Cambridgeshire. Picture: FORDHAM PRIMARY

Ely man and his brother who submitted multiple versions of their tax returns to claim repayments of nearly £50,000 are sentenced for tax fraud

Two brothers - including one from Ely - who submitted multiple versions of their tax returns to claim repayments of nearly £50,000 have been sentenced for tax fraud. Picture: HM REVENUE & CUSTOMS.

Mayor Palmer’s town councillor father refused permission to build two chalet bungalows at Soham in a next door field

Soham town councillor Christopher Palmer (right) has been refused permission to build two bungalows next to his son. Mayor James Palmer, in Soham. East Cambs Council says there were no special circumstances to allow it. Picture: ELY STANDARD

Woman, aged 22, dies following serious crash on M11 southbound near Trumpington

A young woman has died following a crash on the M11 near Trumpington. Picture: ARCHANT

Most Read

Redbridge Police issue warning after uniform stolen: ‘Keep your door securely shut and if in doubt call 999’

Police advise residents to check ID. Picture: Peter Jordan

Cancer conwoman: Wife tricked Ilford relatives out for £250,000 with Google image of terminal brain cancer

A woman who admitted to fraud after lying about having cancer and collecting hundreds of thousands of pounds from her husband and parents-in-law has been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Police investigating after gun fired during Newbury Park break-in

Police were seen outside a maisonette. Picture: Ron Jeffries

Jailed: Thugs who poured corrosive ammonia down man’s throat during ‘brutal’ attack in Ilford

(Left - Right) William Deo, 20; Adam Badejo, 30; Makayla Hajaig, 19. Photo: Met Police

Two police officers hospitalised after three-car crash in Ilford

Firefighters were called to a crash in Cranbrook Road, Ilford at 11.06am today (December 21). Photo: Liam Coleman

Latest from the Ely Standard

Dozens of homeless people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough died over the last five years, figures show

Dozens of homeless people in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough have lost their lives over the past five years, according to official estimates. Picture: ARCHANT

Cambridgeshire firefighters’ Elton John Christmas video goes viral and brings in surprise donation from local business

Staff with the toys they bought thanks to the donation - Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue received a surprise donation after releasing their Elton John Christmas music video. Picture: CAMBSFRS

The Day of the Duck book launch in Ely as artist Helen Stratford tells us how it challenges behaviour in the city

A waddling tale of how a duck’s journey through Ely highlights the plight of the people was showcased at Babylon Arts Gallery. Picture: NICK CHEEK

Don’t miss KD Theatre’s giant of a pantomime at The Maltings this Christmas

The KD Theatre Productions cast of Jack and the Beanstalk on stage at The Maltings during the gala night performance. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Ely-based Labour-tech joins forces with The Lighthouse Centre to help the city’s homeless

Keith Wilson (right) and Giles Cornell (left) – Ely-based Labour-tech Recruitment is doing their bit to help the homeless in the city. Picture: LABOUR-TECH
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists