Homeless charity’s shop to reopen following 12-week closure due to Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 12:14 23 June 2020 | UPDATED: 12:14 23 June 2020

Homeless charity Emmaus Cambridge’s Landbeach shop is set to reopen after being forced shut for 12 weeks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Submitted

Homeless charity Emmaus Cambridge’s Landbeach shop is set to reopen after being forced shut for 12 weeks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Submitted

Emmaus Cambridge

A Cambridgeshire charity shop which supports the homeless is set to reopen following a 12-week closure due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Emmaus Cambridge, who support more than 40 formally homeless people across the region, are reopening their Landbeach shop on June 24.

New measures are in place to allow the store to open safely and staff, volunteers and customers will stick to the strict social distancing rules.

Diane Docherty, community director, said: “We have closely followed advice from the government and Charity Retail Association and have implemented new measures.

“All staff and our companions have been fully trained on the new measures and are looking forward to welcoming our loyal customers back.

“Hand sanitiser points have been installed throughout the shop and before you enter, as well as markings and a one-way system to direct customers around the shop.

“We will be limiting the number of customers at any one time to maintain social distancing and have changed our shop layout to accommodate this.

“Please be prepared to queue if necessary.

You may also want to watch:

“We would ask all customers to please wear a face covering when shopping with us to ensure the continued safety of our companions and staff.”

The store will be open from 10am to 4pm from Wednesday to Sunday as part of the amended opening hours.

The charity is asking that all donations are cleaned prior to packing in bags or boxes and then secured with tape and labelled where possible.

All donations will be quarantined for 72 hours to ensure they are free from Covid-19 before being handled on site or put out for purchase.

Emmaus Cambridge supports up to 44 formerly homeless people by giving them a home, work in a social enterprise and an opportunity to regain lost self-esteem.

There are currently 29 Emmaus communities across the country, supporting more than 800 formerly homeless people in the UK.

Those living in Emmaus communities are expected to sign off all benefits, with the exception of housing benefit, which is used to help to support the community.

The rest of the funding that is needed is generated through social enterprise and fundraising.

To find out more about their work in Cambridgeshire, visit: www.emmaus.org.uk/cambridge/

Cambs police car caught in three-car smash involving five people on busy A142

The A142 where three cars � including a marked police car � were involved in a crash on Sunday, June 21. Picture: Google Maps/Archant - For illustrative purposes only

Serial arsonist with 'calm demeanour' who plagued neighbourhood tried to blame his actions on fictional twin brother

Serial Soham arsonist Paul Fiebig, of Queensway, tried to blame his actions on a fictional twin brother. He has since admitted six counts of arson and was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years. This picture shows one of the gardens engulfed in flames. Picture: POLICE

High street delivery service extended to east Cambs in bid to save local businesses

Get high street shop goods delivered to your front door in east Cambridgeshire thanks to new delivery service. Picture: Click It Local

Club rallies to ensure 'forgotten' boy gets his end of season lockdown ball

195 rugby balls were handed to young players from Ely Tigers during a 'locldown' presentation. The end of season awards night had to be cancelled but the club was determined it would still be a special occasion. They made it so Picture; ELY TIGERS

Ely College principal on going forward: 'It won't be easy, but I know that we have the staff and students we need to achieve great things with'

'We have tried to maintain true to our aspiration of being an exceptional college for an exceptional community' says Ely College principal Richard Spencer. .

