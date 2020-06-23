Homeless charity’s shop to reopen following 12-week closure due to Covid-19

Homeless charity Emmaus Cambridge’s Landbeach shop is set to reopen after being forced shut for 12 weeks due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Submitted Emmaus Cambridge

A Cambridgeshire charity shop which supports the homeless is set to reopen following a 12-week closure due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Emmaus Cambridge, who support more than 40 formally homeless people across the region, are reopening their Landbeach shop on June 24.

New measures are in place to allow the store to open safely and staff, volunteers and customers will stick to the strict social distancing rules.

Diane Docherty, community director, said: “We have closely followed advice from the government and Charity Retail Association and have implemented new measures.

“All staff and our companions have been fully trained on the new measures and are looking forward to welcoming our loyal customers back.

“Hand sanitiser points have been installed throughout the shop and before you enter, as well as markings and a one-way system to direct customers around the shop.

“We will be limiting the number of customers at any one time to maintain social distancing and have changed our shop layout to accommodate this.

“Please be prepared to queue if necessary.

“We would ask all customers to please wear a face covering when shopping with us to ensure the continued safety of our companions and staff.”

The store will be open from 10am to 4pm from Wednesday to Sunday as part of the amended opening hours.

The charity is asking that all donations are cleaned prior to packing in bags or boxes and then secured with tape and labelled where possible.

All donations will be quarantined for 72 hours to ensure they are free from Covid-19 before being handled on site or put out for purchase.

Emmaus Cambridge supports up to 44 formerly homeless people by giving them a home, work in a social enterprise and an opportunity to regain lost self-esteem.

There are currently 29 Emmaus communities across the country, supporting more than 800 formerly homeless people in the UK.

Those living in Emmaus communities are expected to sign off all benefits, with the exception of housing benefit, which is used to help to support the community.

The rest of the funding that is needed is generated through social enterprise and fundraising.

To find out more about their work in Cambridgeshire, visit: www.emmaus.org.uk/cambridge/