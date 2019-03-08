Advanced search

Homeless busker handed suspended sentence for 'shocking' attack on teenage boy who took money from his collection case

PUBLISHED: 17:23 26 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:23 26 July 2019

Homeless busker Anthony Jeevar, who now lives in Fordham, attacked a boy with this wooden pole after the teenager took money from his collection case. Jeevar pleaded guilty and was handed an eight month suspended sentence. Picture: POLICE.

A homeless busker who now lives in Fordham has been handed a suspended sentence for a "shocking" attack on a teenage boy who took money from his collection case.

Anthony Jeevar, 58, flew into a rage after the 15-year-old picked up the money from his guitar case as he was performing in Fitzroy Street, Cambridge, on the afternoon of October 28 last year.

Jeevar chased after the boy and his friend, following them into a quiet car park and screaming obscenities. The two children tried to hide but were spotted and confronted by Jeevar.

They apologised and returned the money but Jeevar pulled a wooden pole from the waistband of his trousers and launched his attack.

He swung and narrowly missed the victim's friend before hitting the victim on the top of his head, causing a large cut.

A passer-by saw the commotion and intervened, giving the victim and his friend a chance to flee as Jeevar hid the weapon in a bin.

The victim was later taken to hospital and required four stitches.

Jeevar, now of Collins Hill, Fordham, was arrested and later pleaded guilty to charges of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

At Cambridge Crown Court he was sentenced to eight months imprisonment, suspended for a year. He was also ordered to carry out 100 hours unpaid work and the wooden pole was destroyed.

DC Karen Lunn said: "I would like to commend the quick-thinking actions of the member of the public who stepped in to put an end to this shocking attack.

"The two boys admitted their mistake but were met with a completely disproportionate response.

"Hopefully Jeevar will think twice about carrying a weapon and using it in future."

Know someone who carries a weapon? Please help us tackle serious street based violence and report it to us by calling 101 or visiting www.cambs.police.uk/report

Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111 or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org

