Interview

Published: 2:22 PM January 11, 2021 Updated: 2:34 PM January 11, 2021

Burgers and breakfast from Holy Burger Co are coming to Barnsbury Furniture in Soham. - Credit: Mark Holmes/Holy Burger Co

A new burger joint dubbed “Five Guys with a quality spin” is preparing to open in just five weeks' time despite the ongoing pandemic.

Business is booming for Holy Burger Co who are creating new jobs as they gear up to open at the Barnsbury Furniture store in Soham.

Holy Burger Co in St Ives. - Credit: Mark Holmes Photography

Located right in front of The Shade Primary School, the “holy grail of street food” are recruiting chefs, kitchen assistants and delivery drivers.

The company – spearheaded by social media food reviewer Matthew Davies-Binge - is already operating a successful eatery in St Ives and hopes to mirror its triumph.

Mr Davies-Binge, co-founder, said: “We chose Soham because we found an absolutely stunning location in the heart of the town.

“This for us as a business is a great strategic move, bringing us out towards the incredible city of Ely, also not far from Newmarket.

“We’re absolutely over the moon with the location, it brings us into a whole new area and hopefully foodies will rejoice that church is coming to town.”

Some of the tasty treats on offer at Holy Burger Co. - Credit: Mark Holmes Photography

Holy Burger Co aim to offer restaurant fine-dining quality food from a mobile container.

“The flavour that we’re using, the produce, the thought process behind it, the menu is literally incredible,” adds Mr Davies-Binge.

The ‘Holy Burger’ contains pork belly which has been sous vide for 15 hours and finished on the grill and they’re evening making their own black garlic ketchup.

There isn't just burgers on Holy Burger Co's menu. - Credit: Mark Holmes Photography

“This is really something different and something you will have never had before,” said the food reviewer with more than 47,000 Instagram followers.

“People often have negative connotations to burger vans, burger containers, burger takeaways and we’ve kind of turned that on its head.

“Foodies - people that love intricate tasty food – will be very very happy with what we’ve got to offer, that’s what kind of makes us special.

If meat isn't for you... there's still something at Holy Burger Co. - Credit: Mark Holmes Photography

“We’re really bringing flavours and quality to the top of our agenda, not just turning a quick profit. We’re trying to build a fan base.”

Despite the good news of being able to open a new business during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, Holy Burger was still hit by the impact of Covid-19.

Mr Davies-Binge added: “We’ve had to put in much more stringent and strict processes, making sure everything we do is safe.

One of the chefs cooking up a signature burger. - Credit: Mark Holmes Photography

“However, where we sit in the market – being able to offer safe, contactless deliveries – hasn’t been too bad.

“We’ve been able to expand which actually for us is a huge positive, being able to boost another local economy and open jobs in such difficult times.

“We really feel proud of the fact that we’ve been able to flourish and that absolutely comes down our reputation and what we’re offering.

The start of the process at Holy Burger Co. - Credit: Mark Holmes Photography

“I honestly don’t think there’s a burger establishment quite like us in the land, we’ve got custom made brioche buns, we’re doing peanut butter and jam in a burger.

“We’ve got an amazing but simple and effective list of sides, the chips are locally grown, everything about what we do is at the top of our list.

“Our motto inside the business is quality over everything, we never cut corners with anything we do – this is, I believe, at the top of the tree.”

How would you fancy this? - Credit: Mark Holmes Photography

Holy Burger will be open seven days a week for breakfast from 8am to 2pm and for safe collections and contactless delivery from 4pm to 9pm.

For more information and to view the menu, visit: www.holyburgerco.co.uk/