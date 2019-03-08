1,000 tonnes of straw found well alight in Haddenham - fire crews remain at scene 15 hours since it started

Fire crews remain at the scene of a blaze in Hod Hall Lane, Haddenham more than 12 hours after 1,000 tonnes of straw were found well alight. The cause of the fire will be investigated once the incident is concluded. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE. Fire crews remain at the scene of a blaze in Hod Hall Lane, Haddenham more than 12 hours after 1,000 tonnes of straw were found well alight. The cause of the fire will be investigated once the incident is concluded. Picture: CAMBS FIRE & RESCUE SERVICE.

On Thursday (August 15) at 8.57pm one crew from Chatteris and one crew from Cottenham were called to the stack fire on Hod Hall Lane.

Crews arrived to find around 1,000 tonnes of straw well alight, spreading to trees and stubble. Firefighters used two hose reels and beaters to bring the fire under control.

The fire is currently being allowed to burn out under supervision of firefighters.

Relief crews from Sutton and Cambridge attended through the night, while one crew from Papworth currently remains at the scene.

The cause of the fire will be investigated once the incident is concluded.