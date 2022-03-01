Some of the pieces from painter David Hockney that Haddenham Arts Centre will look to showcase at its upcoming exhibition. - Credit: Haddenham Arts Centre

From painter David Hockney to Henri Matisse, art fans in and around east Cambridgeshire will be able to get a taste for some of the 20th Century’s finest artists.

An exhibition at Haddenham Arts Centre will showcase original art posters from some of the leading figures of their time.

“Posters are a great way to own affordable works by the very best,” Caroline Cawley, manager at Haddenham Arts Centre, said.

“These leading artists enjoyed designing their own exhibition posters, often in the form of original lithographs printed by some of the great Parisian print ateliers such as the Mourlot Frères studio.”

David Hockney's 'The Diver' in recognition of the 1972 Olympic Games in Munich. - Credit: Haddenham Arts Centre

Twenty of the best original prints designed by artists will feature, including collectable prints and lithographs from the likes of Hockney, Matisse and Pablo Picasso.

Ms Cawley added: “Because posters were designed with a specific function in mind and had to be big enough and interesting enough to catch a viewer’s eye, they’re invariably pretty sizable.”

'The Boy Hidden in an Egg' produced by David Hockney. - Credit: Haddenham Arts Centre

The exhibition takes place from 2-4pm on Saturday, March 5 through to Tuesday, April 19 and is open Tuesdays to Saturdays between 10am-4pm.

Entry to the arts centre, gardens and artists’ studios is free.