Advanced search

Hoax bookings at two pubs in East Cambridgeshire are 'crippling' business

PUBLISHED: 15:12 10 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:12 10 December 2019

Hoax bookings at two pubs in East Cambridgeshire are ‘crippling’ business says owner Calvin Holland. Picture: FACEBOOK

Hoax bookings at two pubs in East Cambridgeshire are 'crippling' business says owner Calvin Holland. Picture: FACEBOOK

Archant

Two pubs in East Cambridgeshire have been targeted by hoax bookings leading to more than 30 cancellations in a few weeks.

Calvin Holland, owner of The White Pheasant in Fordham and The Anchor in Burwell, says the "false bookings" have been "crippling" their restaurant.

Parties of eight, six and five have been numerous table cancellations at the last minute in recent weeks.

It usually happens at peak times on Saturday night or Sunday lunch, meaning extra staff are not needed and extra food prepared unnecessary.

"It is really starting to depress me - we have had enough and feel like we should just give up on this," Mr Holland said.

"We are not sure if its false bookings or people changing their minds last minute.

"It is not acceptable to be leaving restaurants in the lurch as this has been crippling us.

"It will end up just sinking the business."

You may also want to watch:

Mr Holland has worked at The White Pheasant for just over six years, while only taking on The Anchor with his team three months ago. They have around 30 members of staff.

He said: "It just makes no sense because how can you not know that a table of eight can't make it until the last minute.

"I just feel disheartened and like I want to quit, but this is my passion and what I've always wanted to do since I was a child.

"People were saying that we should take deposits but we tried that online and we had a huge drop in bookings.

"It's not that easy to be able to implement a scheme like that because it takes up a lot of time in processing card details and we're all really busy."

The pubs also posted a statement on their Facebook pages - which have had more than 400 shares - to get the message out there.

Dozens of comments were left offering support, with one person adding: "People seem to think that the small businesses don't matter and don't see the time and effort you go through for them to not show up.

"It is just so sad - but you should keep up the good work."

Most Read

Mystery surrounds sudden closure of mini-supermarket in Ely - owners say they won’t be back

Select Convenience in St Mary's Street, Ely, has closed suddenly and the owners say they will not be re-opening. Picture; ARCHANT

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Hoax bookings at two pubs in East Cambridgeshire are ‘crippling’ business

Hoax bookings at two pubs in East Cambridgeshire are ‘crippling’ business says owner Calvin Holland. Picture: FACEBOOK

Former employee of closed supermarket says ‘it saddens me that I had no chance to say goodbye to the customers or my colleagues’

Select Convenience in St Mary's Street, Ely, has closed suddenly and the owners say they will not be re-opening. Picture; ARCHANT

Take a look inside Amey’s Waterbeach waste plant where 400,000 tonnes of waste comes from across Cambridgeshire

More than 400,000 tonnes of waste from across Cambridgeshire is sorted, recycled and disposed of at the Amey plant in Waterbeach every year. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Most Read

Mystery surrounds sudden closure of mini-supermarket in Ely - owners say they won’t be back

Select Convenience in St Mary's Street, Ely, has closed suddenly and the owners say they will not be re-opening. Picture; ARCHANT

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Hoax bookings at two pubs in East Cambridgeshire are ‘crippling’ business

Hoax bookings at two pubs in East Cambridgeshire are ‘crippling’ business says owner Calvin Holland. Picture: FACEBOOK

Former employee of closed supermarket says ‘it saddens me that I had no chance to say goodbye to the customers or my colleagues’

Select Convenience in St Mary's Street, Ely, has closed suddenly and the owners say they will not be re-opening. Picture; ARCHANT

Take a look inside Amey’s Waterbeach waste plant where 400,000 tonnes of waste comes from across Cambridgeshire

More than 400,000 tonnes of waste from across Cambridgeshire is sorted, recycled and disposed of at the Amey plant in Waterbeach every year. Picture: CLARE BUTLER

Latest from the Ely Standard

Jail for burglar who stole £700 and pushed elderly man in the chest to fund drug habit

Barry Clark, 27, of no fixed abode, targeted the 87-year-old victim when he was asked if he could change a £20 note. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Hoax bookings at two pubs in East Cambridgeshire are ‘crippling’ business

Hoax bookings at two pubs in East Cambridgeshire are ‘crippling’ business says owner Calvin Holland. Picture: FACEBOOK

Former employee of closed supermarket says ‘it saddens me that I had no chance to say goodbye to the customers or my colleagues’

Select Convenience in St Mary's Street, Ely, has closed suddenly and the owners say they will not be re-opening. Picture; ARCHANT

‘He has lost everything’ - wife of former councillor David Pope says his political career and reputation have been ruined

Wife of former councillor David Pope says his political career and reputation have been ruined. Picture: HARRY RUTTER

Britain’s most bashed bridge claims another victim as van causes traffic chaos in Ely

Stuntney Bridge in Ely has claimed another victim as a van causes major traffic delays. Picture: Twitter/@Cambs_Traffic
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists