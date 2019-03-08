Her Majesty The Queen greeted by crowds of excited children waving Union Jack flags as she arrives at new Royal Papworth Hospital
PUBLISHED: 14:52 09 July 2019 | UPDATED: 15:17 09 July 2019
Archant
Her Majesty The Queen has arrived at the new Royal Papworth Hospital to crowds of excited children waving Union Jack flags.
Elegantly dressed in a bright pink coat, she was greeted by the HRH Duchess of Gloucester and Lord Lieutenant Julie Spence.
They briefly shared a few words before HM was escorted inside as local schoolchildren shouted 'welcome to Papworth!'
She had arrived five minutes earlier than scheduled to jubilant crowds.
Patients and staff had gathered around the entrance of the impressive new world-leading heart and lung hospital. Bouquets of flowers, handmade flags and plenty of camera phones were on display in hope of grabbing a selfie.
The Queen will now be shown inside, with a visit to the Catheter Laboratory 1 on the first floor where non-surgical procedures are performed.
Earlier this morning she was shown round the National Institute of Agricultural Botany (NIAB), before stopping for lunch at Queens' College.