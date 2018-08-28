Sports hall prices may increase at the Hive Leisure Centre, report says

East Cambridge District Leisure Centre. The famous cathedral of Ely served as inspiration for the choice of materials for the new East Cambs DC Leisure Centre. Picture: CRAIG AUCKLAND © Craig Auckland / Fotohaus. Moral Rights Asserted. All rights reserved

The cost of using sports hall facilities at the Hive Leisure Centre on the outskirts of Ely may increase after a review of fees.

However, caution has been advised to any price hike, because other comparable local facilities probably have different pricing structures.

There is no planned increases in fees to swim or use fitness and gym classes, a report says.

The report is due to be heard by members of East Cambs Council on Tuesday January 15.

Victor Le Grand, senior leisure services officer, said: “After review the sports hall prices are being revised from January to come closer in line with other local facilities, although comparisons need to be treated with caution, due to the different structures.

“Other prices are unaffected.”

Outdoor sports pitches at the Hive leisure centre are becoming busier as junior clubs book up for sports sessions.

The news comes amid figures that show the Hive facilities have been used by 21,000 people in September compared to 24,000 people in November.

The six month old centre is evenly split between pool and sports usage with fitness class attendance stable.

Mr Le Grand said: “Monthly visits have steadily increased. The growth is about evenly split between pool and spots usage with fitness attendances stable.

“The most obvious single change in usage is for the outdoor pitch, which is now well used by local junior clubs in particular.

“The balance between junior and adult use is fairly constant at 65:35.

“Of the member base about 12 per cent have some form of concessionary membership, which suggests that this is being well taken up.”

The Hive Leisure Centre includes an eight-lane 25m swimming pool, a teaching pool with moveable floor, a large top-of-the-range 140-station gym fully-equipped with the latest Technogym fitness kit, two fitness class studios, a four-court sports hall and an outdoor 3G artificial grass pitch.

The centre is developing positive partnerships with a few key sports clubs to ensure a continuation of opportunities from introductory to competitive level, the report says.

A new exercise referral coordinator starts this month and officers are working with the centre to capture the potential to work with the Let’s Get Moving programme and build school use.

Mr Le Grande added: “There have been periodic complaints about customer service and facilities management but they are not currently such as to suggest consistent issues.

“The cleaning regime has been strengthened, with a dedicated member of staff on site every evening.”