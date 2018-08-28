$render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value') $render.recurse($ctx, '$content.code.value')

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Sports hall prices may increase at the Hive Leisure Centre, report says

PUBLISHED: 12:42 07 January 2019

East Cambridge District Leisure Centre. The famous cathedral of Ely served as inspiration for the choice of materials for the new East Cambs DC Leisure Centre. Picture: CRAIG AUCKLAND

East Cambridge District Leisure Centre. The famous cathedral of Ely served as inspiration for the choice of materials for the new East Cambs DC Leisure Centre. Picture: CRAIG AUCKLAND

© Craig Auckland / Fotohaus. Moral Rights Asserted. All rights reserved

The cost of using sports hall facilities at the Hive Leisure Centre on the outskirts of Ely may increase after a review of fees.

However, caution has been advised to any price hike, because other comparable local facilities probably have different pricing structures.

There is no planned increases in fees to swim or use fitness and gym classes, a report says.

The report is due to be heard by members of East Cambs Council on Tuesday January 15.

Victor Le Grand, senior leisure services officer, said: “After review the sports hall prices are being revised from January to come closer in line with other local facilities, although comparisons need to be treated with caution, due to the different structures.

“Other prices are unaffected.”

Outdoor sports pitches at the Hive leisure centre are becoming busier as junior clubs book up for sports sessions.

The news comes amid figures that show the Hive facilities have been used by 21,000 people in September compared to 24,000 people in November.

The six month old centre is evenly split between pool and sports usage with fitness class attendance stable.

Mr Le Grand said: “Monthly visits have steadily increased. The growth is about evenly split between pool and spots usage with fitness attendances stable.

“The most obvious single change in usage is for the outdoor pitch, which is now well used by local junior clubs in particular.

“The balance between junior and adult use is fairly constant at 65:35.

“Of the member base about 12 per cent have some form of concessionary membership, which suggests that this is being well taken up.”

The Hive Leisure Centre includes an eight-lane 25m swimming pool, a teaching pool with moveable floor, a large top-of-the-range 140-station gym fully-equipped with the latest Technogym fitness kit, two fitness class studios, a four-court sports hall and an outdoor 3G artificial grass pitch.

The centre is developing positive partnerships with a few key sports clubs to ensure a continuation of opportunities from introductory to competitive level, the report says.

A new exercise referral coordinator starts this month and officers are working with the centre to capture the potential to work with the Let’s Get Moving programme and build school use.

Mr Le Grande added: “There have been periodic complaints about customer service and facilities management but they are not currently such as to suggest consistent issues.

“The cleaning regime has been strengthened, with a dedicated member of staff on site every evening.”

Topic Tags:

0 comments

Welcome , please leave your message below.

Optional - JPG files only
Optional - MP3 files only
Optional - 3GP, AVI, MOV, MPG or WMV files
Comments

Please log in to leave a comment and share your views with other Ely Standard visitors.

We enable people to post comments with the aim of encouraging open debate.

Only people who register and sign up to our terms and conditions can post comments. These terms and conditions explain our house rules and legal guidelines.

Comments are not edited by Ely Standard staff prior to publication but may be automatically filtered.

If you have a complaint about a comment please contact us by clicking on the Report This Comment button next to the comment.

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Ely Standard account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Driver killed on A1303 near Bottisham after leaving the road and crashing into tree – the road is now closed

A man has been killed on the A1303 near Bottisham after colliding into a tree this morning (January 7). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

‘Cockney in the Countryside’: Blog about woman’s journey from London to Ely attracts almost 20,000 followers

Mother-of-three from Ely, Michelle Davey, has launched a lifestyle blog on her antics from London to the countryside - it has already attracted 11,000 followers. Picture: MICHELLE DAVEY

Jail for man found with cocaine stash and fake ID’s in Witchford

Jail for man found with cocaine stash and fake IDs in Witchford. Picture: ARCHANT

How DID the deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council ‘bag himself’ a council house and nine acre farm tenancy? We investigate

Cllr Roger Hickford, deputy leader of Cambridgeshire County Council, who is now a tenant farmer of the council having been offered the tenancy of Manor Farm, Girton. The council has agreed a loan of £183,000 to extend the farm house. He wants to run a canine training centre from there. Picture: ARCHANT

Peterborough bus station re-opened after ‘BOMB scare’ that evacuated the area – cordons have been taken down

Peterborough city bus station has re-opened following a bomb scare. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Married couple found dead in Rainham: Woman allegedly murdered was killed by compression of the neck

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Police confirm identities of married couple found dead at home in Rainham as they launch renewed appeal

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Boy arrested on suspicion of having an imitation firearm in Romford reportedly seen in Ilford with fake handgun

Police were called to The Brewery in Waterloo Road on Sunday, January 6 following reports of yooung people seen armed with firearms. Photo: Ken Mears

River Thames shipping company announces £500,000 investment scheme to dredge riverbanks in Rainham

Dredging from the land in Coldharbour Lane, Rainham. Photo: Land & Water

Police launch appeal for information after man and woman found dead in Rainham home

Police at an address on Lower Mardyke Avenue in Rainham where two bodies were found.

Latest from the Ely Standard

Driver killed on A1303 near Bottisham after leaving the road and crashing into tree – the road is now closed

A man has been killed on the A1303 near Bottisham after colliding into a tree this morning (January 7). Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Car torched by arsonists on White Hart Lane in Littleport

A car was torched by arsonists in Littleport on Saturday night (January 5). Picture: CAMBS FIRE

‘Cockney in the Countryside’: Blog about woman’s journey from London to Ely attracts almost 20,000 followers

Mother-of-three from Ely, Michelle Davey, has launched a lifestyle blog on her antics from London to the countryside - it has already attracted 11,000 followers. Picture: MICHELLE DAVEY

Jail for man found with cocaine stash and fake ID’s in Witchford

Jail for man found with cocaine stash and fake IDs in Witchford. Picture: ARCHANT

Ely Museum awarded £1.66 million needed for transformation project from the Heritage Lottery Fund

Ely Museum has gone through many changes over the last 700 years. Picture: ELY MUSEUM/TWITTER.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists