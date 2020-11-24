News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition
November 1973 and here’s why the Queen’s visit to Ely made history

John Elworthy

Published: 11:05 AM November 24, 2020    Updated: 7:25 PM December 14, 2020
November 1973 and the historic visit by the Queen to Ely. Pictures; Archives

November 1973 and the historic visit by the Queen to Ely. Pictures; Archives

The year was 1973, the month was November, and Ely hosted a visit from the Queen for the 13th centenary of Ely Cathedral.

November 1973 and the historic visit by the Queen to Ely. Pictures; Archives

She also made history because she gave her permission to allow Ely the right to remain a city after the local government reorganisation the following April.

Historian Mike Petty said: “The most hectic moment of a busy day came on the market place where crowds had gathered to see her watch 600 schoolchildren put on a display of the Ely street festival seen earlier that year”.

A black mongrel dog kept following the Royal party. A police officer gently pushed the dog into the crowd and gave instructions to people to stand with their legs close together to prevent the dog running out again

One of the photos shows on the left of the Queen Sidney Theobald, dressed as Henry 8th. Mr Theobald became Elys’ second mayor in 1975/6. They are outside his shop with staff dressed as Henry’s wives.

November 1973 and the historic visit by the Queen to Ely. Pictures; Archives

November 1973 and the historic visit by the Queen to Ely. Pictures; Archives

November 1973 and the historic visit by the Queen to Ely. Pictures; Archives

