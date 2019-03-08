Advanced search

Mike Petty's Fenland history talk raises funds to improve St. Andrew's Hall in Witchford

PUBLISHED: 10:53 07 July 2019

Archant

A talk on local history raised £322 towards fitting a toilet and refreshment area in St. Andrew's Hall in Witchford.

Mike Petty fascinated a large group of enthusiasts in, when he told tales of the Fens in times gone by.

He described the background to the drainage of the Fens and included many amusing stories that showed Mike's genuine understanding of the characters involved and their motives.

Mike's own website is www.mikepetty.org.uk and he has his own Facebook page: Fenland History on Facebook.

The next event in St Andrew's Hall will be a jewellery workshop on Friday August 23 from 9.30am to 11.30am where attendees will learn to make necklaces and bracelets. Materials will be brought and then makers can take away what they create.

The next dinner will be on September 2 when there will be an auction of promises.

If anyone would like to promise doing housework, gardening or some such menial task that many of us shy away from, please don't hesitate to offer. For more information about this and event please email rjwestwell@hotmail.com or call 01353 663918.

