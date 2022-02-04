History Hit profiles Ely Cathedral’s ‘fascinating’ past in a new episode of its ‘Gone Medieval’ podcast. - Credit: ARCHANT / Facebook: History Hit

A podcast network and online history channel is celebrating Ely Cathedral on the 700th anniversary of the collapse of its original central tower.

History Hit profiles the cathedral’s ‘fascinating’ past in a new episode of its ‘Gone Medieval’ podcast.

Historian Matt Lewis and Dr James Cameron revisit the lucky escape of the monks of Ely Cathedral all those years ago on February 13 1322, who left the building moments before it collapsed to the ground.

The podcast notes that it is the cathedral’s ‘fascinating’ past together with its stunning present-day appearance that make it a perfect destination for a day trip.

Matt Lewis said: “It’s incredible to hear Dr Cameron tell the tale of Ely Cathedral’s stunning octagonal tower.

“It’s a story of a lucky escape in the middle of the night 700 years ago this year, and how the ship of the Fens got a new mast.”

You can listen to the episode wherever you get your podcasts from Saturday February 5.

