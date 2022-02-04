News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Podcast episode to reveal Ely Cathedral’s ‘fascinating’ past

Author Picture Icon

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:54 PM February 4, 2022
Updated: 4:03 PM February 4, 2022
History Hit profiles Ely Cathedral’s ‘fascinating’ past in a new episode of its ‘Gone Medieval’ podcast. 

History Hit profiles Ely Cathedral’s ‘fascinating’ past in a new episode of its ‘Gone Medieval’ podcast. - Credit: ARCHANT / Facebook: History Hit

A podcast network and online history channel is celebrating Ely Cathedral on the 700th anniversary of the collapse of its original central tower. 

History Hit profiles the cathedral’s ‘fascinating’ past in a new episode of its ‘Gone Medieval’ podcast. 

Historian Matt Lewis and Dr James Cameron revisit the lucky escape of the monks of Ely Cathedral all those years ago on February 13 1322, who left the building moments before it collapsed to the ground. 

The podcast notes that it is the cathedral’s ‘fascinating’ past together with its stunning present-day appearance that make it a perfect destination for a day trip. 

Matt Lewis said: “It’s incredible to hear Dr Cameron tell the tale of Ely Cathedral’s stunning octagonal tower. 

“It’s a story of a lucky escape in the middle of the night 700 years ago this year, and how the ship of the Fens got a new mast.” 

You can listen to the episode wherever you get your podcasts from Saturday February 5. 

History Hit profiles Ely Cathedral’s ‘fascinating’ past in a new episode of its ‘Gone Medieval’ podcast. 

History Hit profiles Ely Cathedral’s ‘fascinating’ past in a new episode of its ‘Gone Medieval’ podcast. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto


Ely Cathedral
Podcast
Ely News

Don't Miss

Outside The Prince Albert pub in Ely

Garden room, kitchen and gender-neutral loos after £280k pub revamp

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Fraudulent accountant Amina Musaji, of Railway Close, Burwell, has been jailed for two years.

Cambs Live News

Jail for fraudulent accountant who tried to steal £200k of employer’s money

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Van crashes into Ely station bridge.

Driver ignores signs and crashes into rail bridge  

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Eye Hill Drove junction off A142 Ely and Soham

Cambs Live News

Motorcyclist in serious condition after A142 tractor crash

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon