History experts gather at Ely Library for nostalgic look at the city

13 May, 2019 - 15:15
History experts gather at Ely Library for nostalgic look at the city. Picture: MIKE ROUSE.

Archant

A lively gathering of local history and heritage experts met at Ely Library to help people learn about the city.

From archaeology to family history and landscape to landmarks, the inspiring history fair brought together all age groups.

Visitors could explore their roots and learn to see your community in a new light on Saturday morning (May 11).

Interactive presentations and rare documents were on display.

Lis Every, vice chair of East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: "What a great event, many thanks to Ely Library for organising this.

"Good to see so many people using the library as well.

"Excellent coffee from Friends of Ely Library who serve coffee every second Saturday am."

Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse, who has wrote books about the history of Ely, also visited to take part in the morning.

He said: "Our wonderful library in Ely even more busy this morning with a local history fair.

"Some great stands and fascinating work going on recording and explaining our heritage."

