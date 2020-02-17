Historical child rapist sentenced to more than 12 years in prison

A man who admitted raping and sexually abusing four children in the late 90s in South Cambridgeshire has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.

Isaac Circuit, 36, of Maidenbower, Crawley was arrested in October 2016 after allegations were made of historical sexual abuse against three boys.

Officers were told how the victims, who were aged between nine and 12 years old when the abuse started, were raped and sexually assaulted by Circuit between the late 90s and early 00s.

During the investigation, officers also uncovered another sexual assault on a 13 year old girl.

Circuit, who was aged between 15 and 20 when the offences took place, admitted to two counts of rape, attempted rape, indecent assault and two counts of gross indecency at Peterborough Crown Court on January 16.

On Friday (February 14) he was sentenced to 12 years in prison, placed on the Sex Offenders Register and handed an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order at the same court.

DS Peter Church said: "The victims have all shown enormous amounts of courage during this investigation and I would like to thank them for continuing to support the investigation which has taken more than three years.

"It has been a very difficult time for them.

"This sentence shows that even though it happened a long time ago child abuse will not be tolerated in any form, regardless of when it happened. We take all reports of sexual abuse seriously and will investigate them thoroughly to bring offenders to justice."

For information and advice about child abuse, including sexual abuse visit www.cambs.police.uk/childprotection

Anyone who suspects a child is being abused, or anyone wanting to report historical abuse should contact police on 101 or report online at www.cambs.police.uk/report if a child is in immediate danger always call 999.