Cambridgeshire historian Mike Petty to feature in Ely & District Parkinson's UK Support Group 2020 plans

Members of the Ely & District Parkinson's UK Support Group have started making their 2020 plans and are aiming to raise awareness of their organisation: Pictures: CAROLINE NICKLINSON

Cambridgeshire historian Mike Petty is just one of the speakers planned in the New Year by a Parkinson's support group in Ely.



The Ely and District Parkinson's UK Support Group have talks based on subjects such as the history of Burrow's newsagents and canapés for Christmas lined up.

Some member benefits include socialising with friends, musical bingo and meals together, said lead volunteer Caroline Nicklinson.

A vocal exercise group also takes place at a cost of £3 per week, which is subsidised by Parkinson's UK and from local group funds and donations.

St Ives band, the Rocking Ukeleles, entertained the group at a Christmas celebration recently as members reflected on a busy year.



The group meets on the third Tuesday afternoon in the month between 2.30-4pm at the Bell Holt Sanctuary Housing Function Room, Lisle Lane, Ely, CB7 4ED.

For more information, email Caroline Nicklinson on cnicklinson@gmail.com or call 07718191482.



