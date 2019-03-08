Video

Ely Cinema receives celebrity backing to raise vital funds

Himesh Patel. Picture: BABYLON ARTS Archant

An Ely arts company has received celebrity support in an attempt to rescue its cinema.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Former Eastenders star and Yesterday actor Himesh Patel is helping Ely Cinema, ran by city-based Babylon Arts, who require an additional £7,000 to cover the annual warranty and maintenance costs of the cinema kit.

Patel, who was born in Cambridgeshire, heard about the 'Save Ely Cinema' campaign through his local connections and is pleased to be assisting the cause.

You may also want to watch:

He said: "I'm really pleased to be supporting the Save Ely Cinema campaign and I hope Babylon Arts is able to raise the money it needs to keep it going."

Caroline Cawley, from Babylon Arts, said: "We'd like to say a big thank you to all our original pledgers and ask everyone to continue to coming to see more films, more often at our riverside cinema to ensure its long-term survival."

To find out more about the campaign or to donate, visit www.babylonarts.org.uk or at the cinema.