Ely Cinema receives celebrity backing to raise vital funds

PUBLISHED: 11:05 12 June 2019

Himesh Patel. Picture: BABYLON ARTS

Himesh Patel. Picture: BABYLON ARTS

An Ely arts company has received celebrity support in an attempt to rescue its cinema.

Former Eastenders star and Yesterday actor Himesh Patel is helping Ely Cinema, ran by city-based Babylon Arts, who require an additional £7,000 to cover the annual warranty and maintenance costs of the cinema kit.

Patel, who was born in Cambridgeshire, heard about the 'Save Ely Cinema' campaign through his local connections and is pleased to be assisting the cause.

He said: "I'm really pleased to be supporting the Save Ely Cinema campaign and I hope Babylon Arts is able to raise the money it needs to keep it going."

Caroline Cawley, from Babylon Arts, said: "We'd like to say a big thank you to all our original pledgers and ask everyone to continue to coming to see more films, more often at our riverside cinema to ensure its long-term survival."

To find out more about the campaign or to donate, visit www.babylonarts.org.uk or at the cinema.

