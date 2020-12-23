Published: 1:03 PM December 23, 2020

Twenty-three members of staff at Hilton Park care home in Bottisham were among the first to receive the Covid-19 vaccine. - Credit: BARCHESTER HEALTHCARE

Twenty-three members of staff at an East Cambridgeshire care home were among the first to receive the Covid-19 vaccine.

Members of the team at Barchester’s Hilton Park care home in Bottisham were invited to have the vaccination at Staploe Medical Centre in Soham.

Suja Mathai, general manager, said: “We’ve had a year like no other and the vaccine feels like the light at the end of the tunnel.

“Our teams have been magnificent in how they have risen to every challenge during this pandemic and we are proud to play our part in this next phase to ensure the most vulnerable are protected.”

Dan Richardson, staff member at Hilton Park care home said: “I am so pleased to be given the vaccine.

“It will help to keep our residents safe, and is the first step in getting things back to normal and having a buzz of visitors in the home once again.”