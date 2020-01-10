Littleport school receive thousands of pounds for community project

A school in Littleport received thousands of pounds as part of a community project this week.

The Highfields Academy was granted £9,760 by the St James's Place Foundation on Wednesday (January 8) to create a new sensory garden for pupils.

Yvonne Skillern, head of Highfields Academy, said: "The garden will be available for future use as it will require maintenance and care, which will be an ongoing learning and development opportunity.

"The project will also be an asset to the community groups that use the facility outside of school hours."

The grant was in aid of the Heighten your Senses project, which enables schoolchildren to interact with nature to develop their cognitive and social skills, as well as improving their memory.

Ms Skillern added: "We will be asking skilled volunteers to attend lessons to explain and assist with the projects.

"Sensory gardens can be particularly valuable for people with varied disabilities by creating a garden that includes the use of all senses."