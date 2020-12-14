Advanced search

Sensory garden opens at academy thanks to £9,760 donation

PUBLISHED: 15:53 14 December 2020 | UPDATED: 15:53 14 December 2020

A sensory garden has opened at Highfield Littleport Academy thanks to a £9,760 donation from St James's Place Charitable Foundation and months of hard work during lockdown by teaching assistants Natalie Pearce and Mary Gambrill. The outdoor space was transformed by Ely-based Daniel Bonnett and his team at DK Patio's and Fencing.



A sensory garden has opened at Highfield Littleport Academy thanks to a £9,760 donation and months of hard work.



Following the donation from St James’s Place Charitable Foundation, teaching assistants Natalie Pearce and Mary Gambrill worked throughout lockdown to prepare the sensory raised beds, clear the space of weeds, and coordinate contractors to complete the project.

The outdoor space was transformed thanks to support from Ely-based Daniel Bonnett and his team at DK Patio’s and Fencing.

The academy, which is part of the Active Learning Trust, is a special educational needs (SEN) provision school for students with specific needs.



Yvonne Skillern, head of school, said: “We are thrilled to have opened our well-needed sensory garden which will give our pupils here a safe, secure and stimulating place to learn.

“Daniel Bonnett and his team at DK Patio’s and Fencing did a superb job and completed the work through wind and rain. They truly saved the day!”

The sensory garden features musical instruments and a walkway comprising of different textiles such as brick, rubber, grass and timber.

Stephen Chamberlain, chief executive officer of the Active Learning Trust, said: “We are so thankful we can finally get the pupils in to benefit from the immense learning opportunities it has to offer. A huge thanks to all of the staff, contractors and volunteers who made this project possible.”

The application for funding was completed by volunteers Jo and Andrew Pearson who have also supported the academy in other projects.

Formed in 1992, the St. James’s Place Charitable Foundation has been supporting those in need and making a positive and lasting difference to people’s lives.

The foundation supports organisations by awarding grants to assist them with the work they do. So far, the charity has raised and distributed £100 million.

To find out more about Highfield Littleport Academy, visit: www.highfieldlittleport.org





