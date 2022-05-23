News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Students ‘over the moon’ to receive letter from The Queen during project

Katie Woodcock

Published: 3:00 PM May 23, 2022
Updated: 3:24 PM May 23, 2022
Students at Highfield Ely Academy received a letter from The Queen

Students at Highfield Ely Academy received a letter from The Queen after sending her an invite to 'have an adventure with Flat Stanley'. - Credit: Highfield Ely Academy

Students at a school in Ely were ‘over the moon’ after they received a letter from The Queen during a project. 

Pupils at Highfield Ely Academy sent out letters to several famous people inviting them to ‘have an adventure with Flat Stanley’ - the character from the popular children’s book series. 

Teacher Nadine Long set her pupils the task of making a list of all the people they wanted to write to. 

They then posted the letters out to family, friends, and celebrities across the world alongside a picture of Flat Stanley, inviting them to have an adventure with the character. 

Incredibly, the school heard back from Dame Judy Dench, Jeremy Clarkson and Windsor Castle, which was signed off on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen by Susan Rhodes, the Queen’s Lady-in-waiting. 

Head of School, Adam Daw, said: “The responses we have received so far have been fantastic. 

“It’s been so exciting for our pupils to experience and has taught them great life skills, particularly around personal touch and the value of writing a letter to someone.” 

