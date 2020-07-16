Advanced search

Man, 23, who took police on high-speed pursuit through Cambs town is jailed

PUBLISHED: 15:45 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 15:45 16 July 2020

Lisian Sylaj took police on a high-speed pursuit through Soham – driving 80mph in a 30mph zone – has been jailed. Picture: WikiMedia

A young “audacious” man who took police on a high-speed pursuit through a quiet east Cambs town has been jailed.

Lisian Sylaj, 23, was signalled to pull over by police on the A142 in Soham on June 6 as part of a routine check.

When one of the officers approached his vehicle, Sylaj accelerated away, starting a high-speed police chase through the town.

Officers followed on blue lights and sirens through Soham, with Sylaj reaching speeds of 80mph in a 30mph zone.

The short pursuit ended abruptly when Sylaj lost control going round a roundabout at a junction with the A142 and skidded into a lamppost. He was quickly detained by officers.

After a search of the vehicle, they discovered a baton and further checks revealed Sylaj was uninsured and didn’t have a valid licence.

When questioned by officers as to why he made off, Sylaj, of no known address, claimed he was scared.

He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, possession of an offensive weapon and driving while uninsured and without a valid licence at Cambridge Crown Court on Friday, July 10.

The judge sentenced him to six months in prison and disqualified him from driving for two years.

Sergeant Ciaran Constable, who investigated, said: “Sylaj was audacious and showed a complete lack of respect or concern for his own safety and that of other road users or pedestrians.

“He put people in great danger as he drove at nearly three times the limit for the roads he was travelling on.

“He’s lucky nobody was seriously hurt, including himself.

“Topped off by the fact he was uninsured, with no licence and in possession of an offensive weapon and I’m pleased he is now behind bars.”

