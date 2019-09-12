Drugged-up driver speeds at 80mph through 30 zone before heading the wrong way along dual carriageway in high-speed police chase

Drug driver Wayne Flecknell (pictured) who travelled the wrong way along a dual carriageway after speeding at nearly 90mph through a 30 zones has been jailed.

A driver who took police on a drug-fuelled high-speed pursuit before writing off a police car has been jailed.

Drug driver Wayne Flecknell (pictured) who travelled the wrong way along a dual carriageway after speeding at nearly 90mph through a 30 zones has been jailed. Picture: Cambs Cops Drug driver Wayne Flecknell (pictured) who travelled the wrong way along a dual carriageway after speeding at nearly 90mph through a 30 zones has been jailed. Picture: Cambs Cops

Wayne Flecknell of Waterbeach drove at nearly 80mph in a bid to escape police officers, despite a 30mph speed limit in Barton Road, Cambridge.

Two eagle-eyed police officers spotted Flecknell speeding in his Kia on Newnham Road in the city on January 20 when they were forced to give chase.

A court heard how when Flecknell reached the village of Grantchester, he ignored no entry signs and proceeded the wrong way down a one way road.

He then ignored red lights on Shelford Road where he drove at almost 90mph, again in a 30mph zone - all with passengers in his car.

The 32-year-old then continued to drive at full speed in the opposite direction down the A505 dual carriageway towards Sawston and into on coming cars.

Officers made tactical contact, bringing their car up alongside the Kia, as the pursuit was becoming too dangerous. This brought him to a stop and caused the police vehicle to be written off.

Flecknell was arrested and a roadside drugs wipe tested positive for cannabis and cocaine. Officers also found the Kia belonged to his girlfriend's dad, and he was not insured to drive it.

Flecknell, of Wiles Close, Waterbeach, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, failure to stop, two counts of drug driving and driving without insurance.

He was sentenced to 12 months imprisonment and disqualified from driving for 42 months at Cambridge Crown Court on Tuesday, September 10.

PC John Mayor said: "There is no doubt Flecknell was prepared to do whatever it took to get away from police, with no regard whatsoever for other members of the public or the passengers in his car.

"The standard of his driving fell considerably below that of a careful and competent driver.

"This was 15 minutes of deliberate, dangerous driving which could have had catastrophic consequences, had it not been stopped when it was."