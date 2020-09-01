Advanced search

Jail for the driver who led police on 20-minute car chase whilst high on cocaine

PUBLISHED: 15:12 01 September 2020 | UPDATED: 15:12 01 September 2020

Lewis Graves swerved into a cycle path as he flew towards the junction with Victoria Road, reaching speeds of more than 80mph in the 30mph zone. Picture; CAMBS COPS

Lewis Graves swerved into a cycle path as he flew towards the junction with Victoria Road, reaching speeds of more than 80mph in the 30mph zone. Picture; CAMBS COPS

A man fuelled by cocaine led police officers on a 20-minute car chase through Cambridge.

Officers from the three counties Road Policing Unit were driving along Huntingdon Road, Cambridge, in the early hours of 12 October when they saw a silver BMW speed by in the opposite direction.

The driver, Lewis Graves, 23, saw the officers turn their car to follow him and began his attempts to escape.

Graves swerved into a cycle path as he flew towards the junction with Victoria Road, reaching speeds of more than 80mph in the 30mph zone.

Speeding through a series of red traffic lights, he passed through Histon Road towards King’s Hedges Road before veering onto Iceni Way.

Pursuing officers noticed the back wheels on the BMW losing traction as Graves struggled to navigate the corners at such dangerous speeds.

Graves then cut through a series of corners, mounting the kerb to maintain a straight line. He continued at twice the speed limit, causing other drivers to slam on their brakes to avoid his frenetic driving.

As his attempts to escape became more desperate, Graves began to slide out of control as he sped through narrow roads at twice the speed limit.

Finally, he cut through a public footpath in a last-ditch effort to evade capture. Officers saw their opportunity to bring the pursuit to an end and made tactical contact with the vehicle.

The BMW span out of control before pursuing officers managed to pin the car against a tree and arrest Graves – along with two passengers in the vehicle.

Graves, of Paget Road, Trumpington, Cambridge, admitted charges of dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, failing to stop, drug-driving and driving without insurance.

On Friday (28 August), he was sentenced to one year in prison at Cambridge Crown Court. He was also banned from driving for 42 months.

PC Mark Lappin said: “Graves was clearly thinking of little more than his own self-interest as he put several lives at risk with his dangerous driving.

“I am surprised and thankful no one was seriously injured during this pursuit.

“I hope this sentence will serve as a wake-up-call to Graves – and he won’t put lives at risk again.”

Most Read

Nine arrested and charged - including woman, 35, from Littleport - following Extinction Rebellion protest in Cambridge

Day of protest in Cambridge by Extinction Rebellion. Nine arrested and charged. Photos from Extinction Rebellion social media. Photos: Ams Halls and others

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Community Champion finalists

Ely Hero Awards 2020: Here are your Community Champion finalists. Jules Hillier, Hayley Ellis and Rosie Holliday. Picture: HEROES

Two car collision closes A1101 through part of the Fens

A1101 collision. “Firefighters used specialist equipment to release two casualties from their vehicle. Two casualties were out of their vehicles on arrival, and all were left in the care of the ambulance service and air ambulance

Network Rail abandons month long closure for Ely to Peterborough line but at weekends? Now that’s a different story

Network Rail has identified a way of safely delivering repair work at Manea (pictured) over a series of 11 weekends, removing the need for 4 weeks of intensive works in September and reducing the disruption to passengers and freight. Picture; NETWORK RAIL

New church to open serving Ely later this month

Jubilee Church in Ely will be offering services from September 27, 2020. Note: this image was taken before coronavirus lockdown. Pictures: Jubilee Church

