High Sheriff for Cambridgeshire Andy Harter and his wife Lily Bacon complete fundraising challenge together ‘in celebration’ of the county

15 March, 2019 - 15:30
The High Sheriff for Cambridgeshire Dr Andy Harter (pictured right) with his wife Lily Bacon (left) at the Cambridge Half Marathon for his fundraising challenge. Picture: JUSTGIVING

The High Sheriff for Cambridgeshire Dr Andy Harter, along with his wife Lily Bacon, aims to raise £5,000 for charity before the end of his year-long role in the county.

The fundraising duo has so far raised more than £4,400 of their target which is all in aid of the East Anglia Children’s Hospice and Cambridgeshire Community Foundation.

Dr Harter and Ms Bacon began one of the two tasks on March 3 when they both ran the half marathon in Cambridge – a struggle for Dr Harter as he suffers with arthritis.

He said: “I had not run any significant distance since cross-country at school over 40 years ago, where I was usually last!

“I have arthritis in my ankles and knees, and have had some knee surgery a few years ago, so it was a very significant challenge, but one that I had prepared for.”

The second challenge began yesterday (March 14). It saw the pair start their walk of Hereward Way, between Ely and Peterborough Cathedral.

Dr Harter said after the Cambridge Half Marathon: “The breeze and showers couldn’t deter 10,000 from one of the country’s best half-marathons.

“With the lovely Lily urging me on every step of the way, all three goals achieved: One. Survival - I am surprisingly mobile the following morning.

“Two. Run the distance - training and adrenalin kicked in and the crowds were a great boost; and three. Beat a target of three hours - we smashed this, and finished in just over 2.45.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andrew-harter-challenges

Seven city homes get the green light despite lone protest by Ely councillor making his first objection to a planning application

The site off Lisle Lane, Ely, where seven homes can now be built after getting the green light from East Cambs planners. One councillor objected. Picture; EAST CAMBS

Notorious Stuntney Bridge in Cambridgeshire gets bashed AGAIN by ‘replacement van driver’ during his ‘first time in Ely’

The second time Stuntney Bridge has been hit since improvements – this was allegedly the driver’s first time in Ely. Picture: SUBMITTED

The action group telling East Cambs Council you’re wrong, wrong, wrong to say we want 500 homes. We don’t and we can prove it

An artist's impression of what Kennett could look like as a garden village. Picture: ARCHITECT.

One punch killer jailed for manslaughter after night of cider drinking led to disagreement and one of the men dead

An evening of driinking between Dennis Hurworth, 31 (right) and Christopher Frost, 31, ended with a single blow to the head by Hunworth that killed his companion. Hunworth has now been jailed. Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Incredible moment as East Cambridgeshire pupil recites Pi to 1,110 decimal places during school’s annual maths department competition

Witchford Village College pupil George Henderson (pictured) managed to recite Pi to an incredible 1,110 decimal places during the school’s annual competition. Picture: WVC

