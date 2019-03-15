High Sheriff for Cambridgeshire Andy Harter and his wife Lily Bacon complete fundraising challenge together ‘in celebration’ of the county

The High Sheriff for Cambridgeshire Dr Andy Harter (pictured right) with his wife Lily Bacon (left) at the Cambridge Half Marathon for his fundraising challenge.

The High Sheriff for Cambridgeshire Dr Andy Harter, along with his wife Lily Bacon, aims to raise £5,000 for charity before the end of his year-long role in the county.

The High Sheriff for Cambridgeshire Dr Andy Harter (pictured right) with his wife Lily Bacon (centre) and the Dean of Ely The Very Reverend Mark Bonney at Ely Cathedral for his fundraising challenge.

The fundraising duo has so far raised more than £4,400 of their target which is all in aid of the East Anglia Children’s Hospice and Cambridgeshire Community Foundation.

Dr Harter and Ms Bacon began one of the two tasks on March 3 when they both ran the half marathon in Cambridge – a struggle for Dr Harter as he suffers with arthritis.

He said: “I had not run any significant distance since cross-country at school over 40 years ago, where I was usually last!

“I have arthritis in my ankles and knees, and have had some knee surgery a few years ago, so it was a very significant challenge, but one that I had prepared for.”

The High Sheriff for Cambridgeshire Dr Andy Harter (pictured) at the Cambridge Half Marathon for his fundraising challenge.

The second challenge began yesterday (March 14). It saw the pair start their walk of Hereward Way, between Ely and Peterborough Cathedral.

Dr Harter said after the Cambridge Half Marathon: “The breeze and showers couldn’t deter 10,000 from one of the country’s best half-marathons.

“With the lovely Lily urging me on every step of the way, all three goals achieved: One. Survival - I am surprisingly mobile the following morning.

“Two. Run the distance - training and adrenalin kicked in and the crowds were a great boost; and three. Beat a target of three hours - we smashed this, and finished in just over 2.45.”

To donate, visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/andrew-harter-challenges