Meet the cadets now the youngest sheriffs in town! 

Published: 1:03 PM August 5, 2021 Updated: 1:06 PM August 5, 2021

Cadets Jade-Lee Davis from St Neots and Billy Cunningham from Wisbech, were awarded as High Sheriff Caroline Bewes’ new sheriff cadets. - Credit: Cambs Police

Two young volunteer police cadets (VPC)– from Wisbech and St Neots – have become High Sheriff cadets and ambassadors for the county.

Cadets Jade-Lee Davis from St Neots and Billy Cunningham from Wisbech, were awarded as High Sheriff Caroline Bewes’ new sheriff cadets.

Aged only 17, Jade and Billy were nominated by their VPC leader for their self-confidence, discipline and support to the force.

Cadets Jade-Lee Davis from St Neots and Billy Cunningham from Wisbech, were awarded as High Sheriff Caroline Bewes’ new sheriff cadets. On the right is chief constable Nick Dean - Credit: Cambs Police

Cadet co-ordinator, Alison Wicking, said she was incredibly proud of the young recruits.

“It was a pleasure and a proud moment to witness Jade and Billy receiving their badges from the High Sheriff,” she said.

“The programme enables youngsters to become more self-confident, outgoing and to benefit academically and socially as they learn about and connect with local communities.

“I am sure they will carry out their duties with pride and represent Cambridgeshire Volunteer Police Cadets and the constabulary to the highest standard."

They were presented with the High Sheriff badge, in a ceremony attended by the High Sheriff and Chief Constable Nick Dean.

Mr Dean congratulated the budding recruits on their promotion and thanked them for their dedication to the force at such a young age.

The recently created role of High Sheriff cadet was introduced to provide assured and professional support for the High Sheriff.

The role offers an opportunity for young police cadets to become part of the county’s Shrieval team.

The new cadets have been told they will play an important role in supporting the High Sheriff in public events and representing VPCs throughout the county.

Jade and Billy will begin their roles in the upcoming months.

The roles will take them all over the county, from official and community engagements such as openings of new community services and charitable events, to attending the Justice Service.

Billy explained recently that he joined the cadets as a first step towards a career in policing and described his experience as like being in “one big police family”.

He said: “I would definitely recommend volunteering.

“I'm from a gypsy traveller background and the cadets have accepted me like any other cadet.

“And I have made my way up to become one of the first cadet sergeants for Cambridgeshire police.”



