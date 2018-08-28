Advanced search

Soham Village College sell-out with star-studded High School Musical show

PUBLISHED: 16:41 04 February 2019 | UPDATED: 17:19 04 February 2019

Soham Village College sell-out with star-studded High School Musical show. Picture: CONTIBUTED

Soham Village College sell-out with star-studded High School Musical show. Picture: CONTIBUTED

Archant

A group of talented students at Soham Village College performed a star-studded production of High School Musical to sell-out audiences.

Soham Village College sell-out with star-studded High School Musical show. Picture: CONTIBUTEDSoham Village College sell-out with star-studded High School Musical show. Picture: CONTIBUTED

The show featured twists and turns of loveable school mates Troy and Gabriella as they surfed the tricky tides of peer pressure and canteen cliques to follow their dreams and score leads in the big school show.

Super-popular captain of the basketball team Troy was played by Zak Potts while super-smart transfer student Gabriella was played by Rhapsody Rolfe.

The all-singing and dancing show followed the much-loved story of the movie and featured all of Disney’s original songs with an electrifying live band.

It comes as Soham Village College is celebrating the 60th anniversary of the opening of the school this year.

The school has recently joined a programme run by the national education charity Future First which helps schools develop ‘old school tie’ networks.

