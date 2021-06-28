Published: 5:00 PM June 28, 2021 Updated: 5:06 PM June 28, 2021

Mysterious giant tankard has appeared outside The High Flyer pub in Ely. - Credit: ANGII SMITH

The mystery behind the erection of an eight-foot-high tankard outside one of Ely's pubs has been revealed.

It's all part of an elaborate announcement ahead of the July 22 reopening of The High Flyer pub and restaurant, which is to become a boutique hotel.

You may have seen a new addition to our team... it's our HUGE cup of POSITIVITEA," say the team at the High Flyer, which is part of the Great British Inn chain.

"After the last year, we wanted to add something inspirational to make sure you all have a BREW-TIFUL day, even if you're just driving past.

The world's biggest cup of tea, at Blackfriars station in 2014, as part of Network Rail's #solarbrew campaign. - Credit: NETWORK RAIL

"It will have a whole latte' inspirational quotes, amazing art work and hopefully keep your cup not only half full, but completely full.

"If it isn't your cup of tea, that's also fine, we are just trying to espress ourselves.

The family-run pub is also looking for a local charity to support, saying that every 10 pence from any hot drink sold will be donated to the chosen charity."

It is thought that the mug was used in Network Rail's solar brew campaign. We have approached them for comment.








