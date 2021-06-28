News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Huge cup of positivi-tea aims to inspire and uplift

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 5:00 PM June 28, 2021    Updated: 5:06 PM June 28, 2021
Mysterious giant tankard has appeared outside The High Flyer pub in Ely.

Mysterious giant tankard has appeared outside The High Flyer pub in Ely. - Credit: ANGII SMITH

The mystery behind the erection of an eight-foot-high tankard outside one of Ely's pubs has been revealed.

It's all part of an elaborate announcement ahead of the July 22 reopening of The High Flyer pub and restaurant, which is to become a boutique hotel. 

You may have seen a new addition to our team... it's our HUGE cup of POSITIVITEA," say the team at the High Flyer, which is part of the Great British Inn chain.

"After the last year, we wanted to add something inspirational to make sure you all have a BREW-TIFUL day, even if you're just driving past.

The world's biggest cup of tea, at Blackfriars station in 2014, as part of Network Rail's #solarbrew campaign.

The world's biggest cup of tea, at Blackfriars station in 2014, as part of Network Rail's #solarbrew campaign. - Credit: NETWORK RAIL

"It will have a whole latte' inspirational quotes, amazing art work and hopefully keep your cup not only half full, but completely full.

"If it isn't your cup of tea, that's also fine, we are just trying to espress ourselves.

You may also want to watch:

The family-run pub is also looking for a local charity to support, saying that every 10 pence from any hot drink sold will be donated to the chosen charity."

It is thought that the mug was used in Network Rail's solar brew campaign. We have approached them for comment.



Most Read

  1. 1 Mystery tankard outside pub splits opinion
  2. 2 Huge cup of positivi-tea aims to inspire and uplift
  3. 3 Residents resist housing estate that like Topsy keeps on growing  
  1. 4 East Cambs wildlife ‘at risk’ amid plans to build new railway bridge
  2. 5 ‘Worst ever racing day’ - Over 9,000 racing pigeons disappear mid-race
  3. 6 Fire crews from across Cambridgeshire and Suffolk battle kitchen blaze
  4. 7 ‘Just get on with it!’ - Residents react to Lidl's east Cambs store plans
  5. 8 Tools, machinery and materials worth £100k stolen from building site
  6. 9 £6,451 charity donation pays for two digital tables
  7. 10 Spotted in Ely founder Mark Cooney dies
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Video of man who spat at woman in Ely

Woman left 'terrified' after spitting assault

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Cambridgeshire MPs Anthony Browne and Lucy Frazer

Cambridgeshire Highways

£2m in government funding secured to explore A10 improvements

Louise Hepburn

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 14/01/19 of a Lidl store in Crowthorne, Berkshire. More than 23,000 UK workers at s

Retail

Lidl lists Cambridgeshire locations for ‘potential store development’

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
35mm film footage shot during the 1970s testing of the Hovertrain between Earith and Sutton 

Film | Video

'Most significant' Fens archive footage in years

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus