Huge cup of positivi-tea aims to inspire and uplift
- Credit: ANGII SMITH
The mystery behind the erection of an eight-foot-high tankard outside one of Ely's pubs has been revealed.
It's all part of an elaborate announcement ahead of the July 22 reopening of The High Flyer pub and restaurant, which is to become a boutique hotel.
You may have seen a new addition to our team... it's our HUGE cup of POSITIVITEA," say the team at the High Flyer, which is part of the Great British Inn chain.
"After the last year, we wanted to add something inspirational to make sure you all have a BREW-TIFUL day, even if you're just driving past.
"It will have a whole latte' inspirational quotes, amazing art work and hopefully keep your cup not only half full, but completely full.
"If it isn't your cup of tea, that's also fine, we are just trying to espress ourselves.
You may also want to watch:
The family-run pub is also looking for a local charity to support, saying that every 10 pence from any hot drink sold will be donated to the chosen charity."
It is thought that the mug was used in Network Rail's solar brew campaign. We have approached them for comment.
Most Read
- 1 Mystery tankard outside pub splits opinion
- 2 Huge cup of positivi-tea aims to inspire and uplift
- 3 Residents resist housing estate that like Topsy keeps on growing
- 4 East Cambs wildlife ‘at risk’ amid plans to build new railway bridge
- 5 ‘Worst ever racing day’ - Over 9,000 racing pigeons disappear mid-race
- 6 Fire crews from across Cambridgeshire and Suffolk battle kitchen blaze
- 7 ‘Just get on with it!’ - Residents react to Lidl's east Cambs store plans
- 8 Tools, machinery and materials worth £100k stolen from building site
- 9 £6,451 charity donation pays for two digital tables
- 10 Spotted in Ely founder Mark Cooney dies