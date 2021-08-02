Published: 5:23 PM August 2, 2021 Updated: 5:26 PM August 2, 2021

More than 200 people have signed a petition asking East Cambs Council not to remove The High Flyer's controversial 'mega mug'. - Credit: TERRY HARRIS

An Ely pub has applied for retrospective planning permission for their tankard-sized cup of 'positivi-tea' to stay after a council enforcement notice instructed its removal.

The High Flyer team hope that East Cambs Council will allow them to keep their 'single three dimensional mug advert on the gable end elevation of the building to advertise the coffee shop business'.

However the council says the notice was issued "after all other avenues of negotiation were exhausted".

Councillor Bill Hunt, chairman of the planning committee at East Cambridgeshire District Council, said: “While I appreciate that many will find the giant mug novel and quirky, as a council we have a duty to follow legislation, national and local planning policies."

The controversy continues as a petition to keep the massive mug in place reaches nearly 500 signatures.

Cllr Hunt added: "Following several reports over the past month, officers from the council’s planning department visited the site.

"They liaised with the owners and subsequently served a removal notice for the giant mug currently situated on the side of the building, which does not have the necessary permissions.

“This notice comes after all other avenues of negotiation were exhausted including the opportunity to submit a retrospective planning application within an agreed set time period with the owners.

“Proposals such as this are subject to going through the necessary planning processes. In addition to this, we must also consider that the location of the pub is within a conservation area.

"Therefore, any proposals must be of a particularly high standard of design and materials in order to enhance or preserve the appearance of the area.

“Since the removal notice was served, the planning department has received retrospective applications. The council will review the matter after the applications have been determined.

"The council has up to eight weeks to decide on the applications and no action will be undertaken until the decision is made.”

