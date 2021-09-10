News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Pub reopens with new hotel, coffee shop and alfresco dining after makeover

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 4:50 PM September 10, 2021   
The team at the High Flyer in Ely

The team at the High Flyer in Ely - Credit: HIGH FLYER ELY

An Ely pub at the centre of a literal storm in a tea cup has reopened with a new hotel, tea room, coffee shop and alfresco dining following a facelift.

The High Flyer's newly-revealed makeover comes after the former pub stirred controversy with their 'mega mug', which was placed outside the building in late-June.

Although it raised residents' eyebrows when it first arrived, hundreds of people signed a petition opposing East Cambs Council's threatened removal of it.

The High Flyer in Ely has reopened with a new coffee shop following a makeover.

The High Flyer in Ely has reopened with a new coffee shop following a makeover. - Credit: HIGH FLYER ELY

The Change.org petition was launched by Leonie Smith with the aim of keeping the Alice in Wonderland-decorated cup in its place.

She said at the time: "We feel that the mug enhances the streetscape and brings joy to many of the local citizens, as well as to visiting tourists.

The High Flyer in Ely has reopened with a new coffee shop following a makeover. This is the new restaurant area. 

The High Flyer in Ely has reopened with a new coffee shop following a makeover. This is the new restaurant area. - Credit: HIGH FLYER ELY

"We posit that 'art enhances any place where art is found', as Banksy has proved in Bristol."

The High Flyer is also now serving a new summer menu, offering alfresco dining and, they say, 'all your favourite pub classics'.

The High Flyer in Ely has reopened with a new alfresco dining area following a makeover. 

The High Flyer in Ely has reopened with a new alfresco dining area following a makeover. - Credit: HIGH FLYER ELY

The team outside The High Flyer in Ely

The team outside The High Flyer in Ely - Credit: HIGH FLYER ELY

The High Flyer Ely tea room

The High Flyer Ely tea room - Credit: HIGH FLYER ELY

The High Flyer Ely tea room entrance

The High Flyer Ely tea room entrance - Credit: HIGH FLYER ELY


Ely News

