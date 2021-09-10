Video
Pub reopens with new hotel, coffee shop and alfresco dining after makeover
- Credit: HIGH FLYER ELY
An Ely pub at the centre of a literal storm in a tea cup has reopened with a new hotel, tea room, coffee shop and alfresco dining following a facelift.
The High Flyer's newly-revealed makeover comes after the former pub stirred controversy with their 'mega mug', which was placed outside the building in late-June.
Although it raised residents' eyebrows when it first arrived, hundreds of people signed a petition opposing East Cambs Council's threatened removal of it.
The Change.org petition was launched by Leonie Smith with the aim of keeping the Alice in Wonderland-decorated cup in its place.
She said at the time: "We feel that the mug enhances the streetscape and brings joy to many of the local citizens, as well as to visiting tourists.
"We posit that 'art enhances any place where art is found', as Banksy has proved in Bristol."
The High Flyer is also now serving a new summer menu, offering alfresco dining and, they say, 'all your favourite pub classics'.
