Published: 10:09 AM May 18, 2021 Updated: 10:23 AM May 18, 2021

Hifields festival 2021 takes place at Chippenham Park near Ely on July 3 and 4. - Credit: HIFIELDS FESTIVAL

Hifields festival is set to bring 6,000 people to the Cambridgeshire countryside this summer.

Taking place across 300 acres of parkland at Chippenham Park near Ely, the weekend festival runs from Saturday July 3 to Sunday July 4.

Musically, the festival has four stages - The Meadow, Lost Woods, The Big Top and the Treasure Zest - and Thomas Janes, festival founder and curator, described it as “our biggest line up yet.

“We are really excited to welcome worldwide renowned and our favourite acts Skream, Wilkinson and Scouting for Girls to perform in our little corner of Cambridgeshire.”

On Saturday, The Meadow will be headlined by legendary garage act DJ Luck & MC Neat as part of theGarage Nation takeover, while over in the Lost Woods you will discover party-starting DJ sets from Skream, Prospa and Franky Wah.

Drum n bass heavyweights Wilkinson, Metrik and Crissy Criss will be sure to shut down the Warning Big Top whilst tech-house will be served up by Will Taylor, Sam Supplier, Marcellus and Riaz Dhanani from the Treasure Zest.

The Sunday, meanwhile, will see performances from singalong band Scouting For Girls who will be supported by folk legend Beans On Toast, The Fillers and Trials of Cato.

Hifields festival 2021 takes place at Chippenham Park near Ely on July 3 and 4. A previous 'raver tots' event is pictured. - Credit: HIFIELDS FESTIVAL

Over in the Big Top, the Raver Tots team will provide entertainment for the younger generation featuring Jaguar Skills, DJ Archie and Nicky Blackmarket.

Meanwhile, old-school house originators Danny Clockwork and Terry Farley will keep things moving by the lake.

Art installations, a circus, a fairground and a fully stocked food park will be at the event, too.

Organisers of the festival say that - in their mission to be eco-friendly - there will be reusable cups for drinks, shuttle buses from local towns and train stations, green generators, and recycling where possible.

Alongside a circus workshop provided by Flotsam the Fool’s Circus Workshop, local hosting brands will include Warning, Zest and 17 Music as well as Point Blank London Music School and Red Bull, Garage Nation.

For more information and to book tickets visit www.hifields.com