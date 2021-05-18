News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Hifields to bring world-class artists and 6,000 festival-goers to Cambridgeshire countryside

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:09 AM May 18, 2021    Updated: 11:38 AM May 18, 2021
Hifields festival 2021 takes place at Chippenham Park near Ely on July 3 and 4.  

Hifields festival 2021 takes place at Chippenham Park near Ely on July 3 and 4. - Credit: HIFIELDS FESTIVAL

Hifields festival is set to bring 6,000 people to the Cambridgeshire countryside this summer. 

Taking place across 300 acres of parkland at Chippenham Park near Ely, the weekend festival runs from Saturday July 3 to Sunday July 4. 

Musically, the festival has four stages - The Meadow, Lost Woods, The Big Top and the Treasure Zest - and Thomas Janes, festival founder and curator, described it as “our biggest line up yet.

“We are really excited to welcome worldwide renowned and our favourite acts Skream, Wilkinson and Scouting for Girls to perform in our little corner of Cambridgeshire.” 

On Saturday, The Meadow will be headlined by legendary garage act DJ Luck & MC Neat as part of theGarage Nation takeover, while over in the Lost Woods you will discover party-starting DJ sets from Skream, Prospa and Franky Wah. 

You may also want to watch:

Drum n bass heavyweights Wilkinson, Metrik and Crissy Criss will be sure to shut down the Warning Big Top whilst tech-house will be served up by Will Taylor, Sam Supplier, Marcellus and Riaz Dhanani from the Treasure Zest.

The Sunday, meanwhile, will see performances from singalong band Scouting For Girls who will be supported by folk legend Beans On Toast, The Fillers and Trials of Cato.

Hifields festival 2021 takes place at Chippenham Park near Ely on July 3 and 4.  

Hifields festival 2021 takes place at Chippenham Park near Ely on July 3 and 4. A previous 'raver tots' event is pictured. - Credit: HIFIELDS FESTIVAL

Most Read

  1. 1 Shoppers rush to help man injured after falling in High Street
  2. 2 ‘We are still struggling to cope’: Pet rescuers face ‘horrific situation’
  3. 3 Residents 'horrified' by Swastika graffiti in grounds of Ely Cathedral
  1. 4 Man remains in custody after 'firearm and threat to kill' arrest
  2. 5 Family traumatised as their beloved Waffle shot in the face
  3. 6 Littleport marks Royal British Legion centenary year with moving ceremony
  4. 7 Lockdown easing - 11 pubs and restaurants say welcome back
  5. 8 Hifields to bring world-class artists and 6,000 festival-goers to Cambridgeshire countryside
  6. 9 Woman dies after being hit by lorry
  7. 10 Police swoop on Chatteris housing estate following machete threat

Over in the Big Top, the Raver Tots team will provide entertainment for the younger generation featuring Jaguar Skills, DJ Archie and Nicky Blackmarket. 

Meanwhile, old-school house originators Danny Clockwork and Terry Farley will keep things moving by the lake.

Art installations, a circus, a fairground and a fully stocked food park will be at the event, too.

Organisers of the festival say that - in their mission to be eco-friendly - there will be reusable cups for drinks, shuttle buses from local towns and train stations, green generators, and recycling where possible. 

Alongside a circus workshop provided by Flotsam the Fool’s Circus Workshop, local hosting brands will include Warning, Zest and 17 Music as well as Point Blank London Music School and Red Bull, Garage Nation.

For more information and to book tickets visit www.hifields.com

Lockdown Easing
Cambridgeshire
Ely News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Man suffers a fractured nose after being punched in Market Street Ely

Cambridgeshire Constabulary | Updated

Man arrested on suspicion of assault

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Rainbow alliance shire hall

Cambridgeshire County Council

Opposition sign historic power sharing agreement to seize control of...

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Sue Ryder charity shop supervisor Raazah Faraz secretly made more than £100 in fraudulent refunds to a bank card in her name

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Charity shop supervisor fraudster must pay back £2,550

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
New and former mayors of Cambridgeshire

Labour Party | Interview

£100k homes scrapped 'with almost immediate effect' says Mayor

Robert Alexander Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
Comments powered by Disqus