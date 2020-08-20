Book your tickets for socially-distanced 250-capacity mini-festival that’s spread across six acres of meadows

Hifields Magical Meadows - a socially-distanced 250-capacity mini-festival featuring live music, cinema tent, yoga, workshops and street food will take place across six acres of meadows next month. It runs from Friday 11 to Monday 14 September at Cranwich near Thetford. Picture: HIGHFIELDS FESTIVAL/FACEBOOK ©Saktanong - stock.adobe.com

A socially-distanced 250-capacity mini-festival featuring live music, a cinema tent, yoga, workshops and street food will take place across six acres of meadows next month.

Created by the independent team that runs Hifields Festival, the fully-licensed weekend-long event called Hifields Magical Meadows runs from Friday 11 to Monday 14 September at Cranwich near Thetford.

“The capacity is 250 across six acres of meadows, so there’s ample space,” say the team behind the festival which, pre-pandemic, took place at Chippenham Park.

To ensure guest safety, they say “all pinch points will be monitored and demarcated by pedestrian barriers” while “undercover spaces will be monitored and controlled in line with government social distancing guidelines”.

“We are keeping the event intimate for safety reasons, so tickets are very limited.”

Attendees can expect to hear a range of dance music, including house, disco, garage and drum ‘n’ bass.

Weekend ticket packages including glamping accommodation, with luxury toilet and shower blocks are also available.

Packages of 4 or 6 persons are available and these groups must be ‘bubbles’. Interactions with those outside of your group must follow social distancing guidelines.

To book your ticket click here.