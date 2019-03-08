Bake sale at HEY Solicitors in Ely raises hundreds for Brain Tumour Charity

Accounts manager Marie Smith and receptionist Beth Law pictured outside HEY Solicitors in Ely on the day of The Big Bandana Bake. Picture: SUBMITTED. Archant

The team at HEY Solicitors Ltd in Ely raised hundreds for The Brain Tumour Charity by organising and hosting ‘The Big Bandana Bake’.

The firm decided to hold the event after a member of their staff’s brother died from a brain tumour in 2017, aged 44.

Marie Smith, team member, said: “Everyone worked really hard to make the day a huge success, giving away free tea and coffee with every cake sold, and raising £525 on the day.

“Our special thanks go to Giles Landscapes CMS Ltd and Absolute Sense Independent Financial Services for their generous donations.

“Money is still being donated and the firm expects the total to be close to £600.”

“Everyone at HEY would like to thank everyone for coming along and supporting this worthy charity and helping to raise such an amazing amount.

“If anyone would like to donate they can go to the charity’s website or call into HEY Solicitors, who will be glad to take your donation.

The charity receives just one per cent of funds raised for Cancer Research, yet claims the lives of more people under 40 than any other type of cancer.

Part of the money raised will go to The Sophie’s Smile Fund, which raises funds for The Brain Tumour Charity in memory of Sophie Bell who died from a brain tumour aged nine.