Hero post office worker helped save elderly man after he went missing for five days

Sukhpal Jatana of Mepal Post Office (pictured with her husband Gurdip) helped save one of her regular customers after he went missing for five days. Picture: Harry Rutter/ARCHANT Harry Rutter/ARCHANT

A post officer worker has been hailed a hero after alerting emergency services when she noticed one of her regulars hadn't came in.

Sukhpal Jatana of Mepal Post Office noticed one of her more regular customers, Allen who is in his 70s, hadn't been in for five days.

Mrs Jatana, who has worked at the High Street shop for nine years with her husband Gurdip, alerted a family friend after becoming increasingly concerned.

She said: "One of his friends who comes in every now and then when he's not at work came in the shop and I asked if he had seen Allen.

"The friend, Bob, tried ringing Allen but no one answered, so went around his house and no one answered the door so he called the police."

Emergency services visited Allen's home on Chatteris Road in the village and entered to find him in the corner of a room, surrounded by his dogs.

Mrs Jatana added: "Allen usually comes into the shop everyday, five days a week, for his shopping. But I hadn't seen him for five days.

"Bob has been looking after Allen now and he has told us he is doing much better because he knows I have been very worried about him."

Mr Jatana said: "If you look at Allen's health, if he had been on his own for any longer he could be dead. I am proud of my wife."

