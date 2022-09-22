News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Heritage centre hosts an 'excellent' art exhibition

Harry Goodman

Published: 2:00 PM September 22, 2022
Adam's Heritage Centre Open Day

Adam's Heritage Centre Open Day - Credit: Adam's Heritage Centre

Adams Heritage Centre started off the month with a successful contemporary art and local talent showcase. 

The centre in Littleport opened over two days, welcoming people in to see a curated exhibition of sculpture, glass, textiles and silverwork. 

Each artist involved was commissioned to produce a unique piece of contemporary art inspired by the story of J H Adams, Ironmongers or the Jubilee in Littleport. 

All of these pieces were made during the Queen’s Drawers Jubilee project workshops that the centre held in their preserved Victorian shop over the Summer.  

The ten commissioned pieces will be displayed in the centre from the Autumn as a permanent part of the shop. They will form a permanent contemporary art collection for the Centre to live amongst the industrial ironmongery that forms part of the archive. 

The project ’The Queen’s Drawers’ has been designed and curated by artist and Trustee Jennifer Stevens. 

Adam's Heritage Centre trustee and exhibition curator Jennifer Stevens 

Adam's Heritage Centre trustee and exhibition curator Jennifer Stevens - Credit: Adam's Heritage Centre

She brought together contemporary artists from in and around Littleport and Ely and the local community to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee year. 

Participants in the workshops were welcomed to see their work on display in the exhibition. 

The celebration days also saw volunteers of the Littleport WI serving teas and coffees and a gorgeous selection of free cakes, treats and biscuits. 

Visitors to the day had this to say: “I’ve never done anything like this before and loved the atmosphere – more please!” 

“I think its brilliant! I really like the idea of modern workshops in a historic setting – I feel like I’m absorbing history!” 

“Excellent exhibition – so much talent here, thank you!” 

This project, paid in part by the Arts Council and Awards For All Lottery Fund, has been part of a growing heritage crafts programme of exhibitions and events for the arts and heritage centre. 

In Autumn there will be open afternoons for people to drop in the old ironmongers and its collections on a regular basis. 

To find out more about the centre’s activities, visit www.adamsheritagecentre.co.uk or www.facebook.com

Ely News
Littleport News

