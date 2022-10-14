Parties on the platforms as rail partnership celebrates 10th anniversary
- Credit: Supplied by Fenland District Council
Stations were decked with bunting and passengers handed goodies when a community rail partnership kick-started its 10th anniversary celebrations.
The Hereward Community Rail Partnership (CRP) has a range of initiatives to promote the Peterborough to Ely Hereward Line, and the stops between the two cities.
The group encourages railway use along the line, has improved station facilities and forged links with the surrounding community.
It also works with dedicated station adopters who make the stations look more attractive and liaises with train operators to enhance train services.
And to mark the decade milestone, it held its ‘Herewards are go!’ event with activities along the line on Wednesday (October 12).
Paul Nelson, Chairman of the Hereward CRP, said the partnership was hugely proud and excited to be celebrating its 10th birthday.
He added: “... [We] would like to thank everyone who has worked together to make the line a success, including the dedicated station adopters who keep the stations looking bright and welcoming.
“The partnership has helped the line go from strength to strength, and I have no doubt that as the demand for travel increases in future, the CRP will continue to play a pivotal role.”
As well as parties on the platforms with special anniversary biscuits, CRP representatives spent the morning at Peterborough and Ely stations and on-board Greater Anglia train services chatting to passengers.
They were interested to hear thoughts about the line, improvements made over the last decade and the area which can be explored by train.
Councillor Chris Seaton, Portfolio Holder for Transport at Fenland District Council, which manages the Hereward CRP, described the partnership as an ‘immense success’.
He said: “With the prospect of even more improvements as part of the Council’s Railway Station Masterplans, there are great opportunities for the CRP to help the line continue to thrive, to the benefit of both customers and local communities.”
Visit the Hereward CRP website to find out more about its work.