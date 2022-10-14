News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Parties on the platforms as rail partnership celebrates 10th anniversary

Author Picture Icon

Louise Hepburn

Published: 5:00 PM October 14, 2022
Hereward Rail Partnership celebrations

The Hereward Rail Partnership has kick-started its 10th anniversary celebrations. - Credit: Supplied by Fenland District Council

Stations were decked with bunting and passengers handed goodies when a community rail partnership kick-started its 10th anniversary celebrations.

The Hereward Community Rail Partnership (CRP) has a range of initiatives to promote the Peterborough to Ely Hereward Line, and the stops between the two cities.

The group encourages railway use along the line, has improved station facilities and forged links with the surrounding community.

It also works with dedicated station adopters who make the stations look more attractive and liaises with train operators to enhance train services.

And to mark the decade milestone, it held its ‘Herewards are go!’ event with activities along the line on Wednesday (October 12). 

CRP representatives with rail passengers

CRP representatives enjoy celebrations with passengers on board Greater Anglia trains. - Credit: Supplied by Fenland District Council

King's Ely students join CRP celebrations

Students from King’s Ely take a moment to colour in the anniversary montage. - Credit: Supplied by Fenland District Council

Paul Nelson, Chairman of the Hereward CRP, said the partnership was hugely proud and excited to be celebrating its 10th birthday.

He added: “... [We] would like to thank everyone who has worked together to make the line a success, including the dedicated station adopters who keep the stations looking bright and welcoming.

“The partnership has helped the line go from strength to strength, and I have no doubt that as the demand for travel increases in future, the CRP will continue to play a pivotal role.”

CRP birthday celebrations at Peterborough Station

CRP birthday celebrations at Peterborough Station. - Credit: Supplied by Fenland District Council

Youngsters at Peterborough Station

Youngsters colour in the anniversary montage at Peterborough Station. - Credit: Supplied by Fenland District Council

As well as parties on the platforms with special anniversary biscuits, CRP representatives spent the morning at Peterborough and Ely stations and on-board Greater Anglia train services chatting to passengers.

They were interested to hear thoughts about the line, improvements made over the last decade and the area which can be explored by train.

Hereward Community Rail Partnership goodies

Anniversary goodies marking the occasion were handed out to passengers. - Credit: Paul Webster from CR

CRP representatives chat to passenger at Ely Station

The Hereward Community Rail Partnership used the anniversary as an opportunity to chat to passengers at Ely Station. - Credit: Supplied by Fenland District Council

Councillor Chris Seaton, Portfolio Holder for Transport at Fenland District Council, which manages the Hereward CRP, described the partnership as an ‘immense success’.

He said: “With the prospect of even more improvements as part of the Council’s Railway Station Masterplans, there are great opportunities for the CRP to help the line continue to thrive, to the benefit of both customers and local communities.” 

Visit the Hereward CRP website to find out more about its work.

