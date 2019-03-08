Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Allowed out to go to Tesco, man, 66, detained since 2001 under mental health act for murder fails to return to Cambridgeshire hospital

PUBLISHED: 20:05 04 August 2019 | UPDATED: 20:05 04 August 2019

Peter Atkins was reported missing by staff at Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road, Bassingbourn, at about 4.15pm on Thursday (August 1) after he failed to return from authorised free time to go to Tesco that afternoon.Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Peter Atkins was reported missing by staff at Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road, Bassingbourn, at about 4.15pm on Thursday (August 1) after he failed to return from authorised free time to go to Tesco that afternoon.Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Archant

A 66-year-old who was detained 18 years ago under the mental health act for the murder of his son in law, has failed to return to a Cambridgeshire hospital after allowed out to go to Tesco.

Peter Atkins was reported missing by staff at Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road, Bassingbourn, at about 4.15pm on Thursday (August 1) after he failed to return from authorised free time to go to Tesco that afternoon.Picture; CAMBS POLICE Peter Atkins was reported missing by staff at Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road, Bassingbourn, at about 4.15pm on Thursday (August 1) after he failed to return from authorised free time to go to Tesco that afternoon.Picture; CAMBS POLICE

He is on twice daily medication for paranoid schizophrenia and police warn he may become aggressive or irritable without his treatment.

Peter Atkins was reported missing by staff at Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road, Bassingbourn, at about 4.15pm on Thursday (August 1) after he failed to return from authorised free time to go to Tesco that afternoon.

A public appeal was issued on Friday afternoon but police say they are no further forward in locating him.

DI Dave Savill said: "For Peter to not return from free time is out of character. We know he was seen withdrawing cash at Royston Tesco at 2.10pm and then travelled to Royston town centre by bus, getting off outside Morrisons supermarket in Baldock Street.

Peter Atkins was reported missing by staff at Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road, Bassingbourn, at about 4.15pm on Thursday (August 1) after he failed to return from authorised free time to go to Tesco that afternoon.Picture; CAMBS POLICEPeter Atkins was reported missing by staff at Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road, Bassingbourn, at about 4.15pm on Thursday (August 1) after he failed to return from authorised free time to go to Tesco that afternoon.Picture; CAMBS POLICE

"Peter is on twice-daily medication for paranoid schizophrenia and may become aggressive or irritable without his treatment.

"It is very important for anyone who believes they may have seen Peter to contact us as a matter of urgency."

He is described as a white man of a stocky build, with short grey hair and was last seen wearing black trainers, dark blue jeans and a white t-shirt.

It is believed he may have used the rail network to travel from Royston. He could be anywhere in the country but does have links to South Wales.

Peter Atkins was reported missing by staff at Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road, Bassingbourn, at about 4.15pm on Thursday (August 1) after he failed to return from authorised free time to go to Tesco that afternoon.Picture; CAMBS POLICE Peter Atkins was reported missing by staff at Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road, Bassingbourn, at about 4.15pm on Thursday (August 1) after he failed to return from authorised free time to go to Tesco that afternoon.Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Anyone with information about Peter's whereabouts should call Cambridgeshire police on 101. Anyone who sees him should call 999 but not approach him due to his unpredictable nature.

Most Read

Teenager dies after fall from moving car

John King, 18, of Upton Place, Littleport, has died after he fell from a moving vehicle on the A10 at Ely. Pictures: @SailAsInBoat

Friends launch fund to help pay for the funeral of teenager John ‘Dave’ King who died after falling from moving Hyundai at Ely

Friends posted a photo of John 'Dave' King to a gofundme page to help pay for his funeral after the teenager died following an incident at Ely earlier in the week. Picture: gofundme

Teenager is fighting for his life after falling from a moving vehicle on the A10 in Ely

John King, 18, of Upton Place, Littleport, has died after he fell from a moving vehicle on the A10 at Ely. Pictures: @SailAsInBoat

Woman on mission to find man who saved her life 13 years ago after crash in which her grandmother died

Aftermath of Littleport fatality: Douglas Shotter recovering in hospital after the crash with Sophie (bottom) also taken in hospital as she recovered from her injuries. Her grandfather Douglas lost his wife Dawnne in the collision. Picture: FAMILY

Man, 56, arrested in Soham after attempted sexual assault

Man arrested in connection with an attempted sexual assault in High Street, Soham yesterday (Aug 1). Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Most Read

Teenager dies after fall from moving car

John King, 18, of Upton Place, Littleport, has died after he fell from a moving vehicle on the A10 at Ely. Pictures: @SailAsInBoat

Friends launch fund to help pay for the funeral of teenager John ‘Dave’ King who died after falling from moving Hyundai at Ely

Friends posted a photo of John 'Dave' King to a gofundme page to help pay for his funeral after the teenager died following an incident at Ely earlier in the week. Picture: gofundme

Teenager is fighting for his life after falling from a moving vehicle on the A10 in Ely

John King, 18, of Upton Place, Littleport, has died after he fell from a moving vehicle on the A10 at Ely. Pictures: @SailAsInBoat

Woman on mission to find man who saved her life 13 years ago after crash in which her grandmother died

Aftermath of Littleport fatality: Douglas Shotter recovering in hospital after the crash with Sophie (bottom) also taken in hospital as she recovered from her injuries. Her grandfather Douglas lost his wife Dawnne in the collision. Picture: FAMILY

Man, 56, arrested in Soham after attempted sexual assault

Man arrested in connection with an attempted sexual assault in High Street, Soham yesterday (Aug 1). Picture: GOOGLE EARTH

Latest from the Ely Standard

Cathedral will be lit in rainbow colours for Pride in Ely ‘to celebrate all God’s children’ says the Dean

Ely's second Pride festival will take place on August 10 outside the Maltings, Ely. It is an all day event with acts appearing throughout the day and in the evening guests can join the Pride party at the riverside bar. You'll need to download a ticket for the evening - but it is free admission; Picture; PRIDE ELY

Allowed out to go to Tesco, man, 66, detained since 2001 under mental health act for murder fails to return to Cambridgeshire hospital

Peter Atkins was reported missing by staff at Kneesworth House Hospital in Old North Road, Bassingbourn, at about 4.15pm on Thursday (August 1) after he failed to return from authorised free time to go to Tesco that afternoon.Picture; CAMBS POLICE

Corsa plunges from A11 on the Cambridgeshire/Suffolk border and onto the A14 - driver’s injuries not thought to be life threatening

Roads Policing show the spot where the Corsa came off the A11 and crashed onto the A14. Picture; ROADS POLICING

Watch as teenager - who had only been driving for three months - sent his van spiralling through the air on the A11

Ryan Lamb has been found guilty of dangerous driving after this dramatic crash on the A11 near Attleborough.

Join Romesh Ranganathan as he tries out new material at King’s Lynn Corn Exchange

Join Romesh Ranganathan at the King’s Lynn Corn Exchange on August 31 as he tries out some new material ahead of his new tour. Picture: ALIVE LEISURE.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists