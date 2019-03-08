New energy plan saves Soham Village College £32k on their energy costs - and saves 176 tonnes of CO2 emissions in a years

The county councill has invested to upgradeSoham Village College with solar panels, LED lighting, replacement boilers, heating system insulation and automation of heating controls. Picture; CCC Archant

An energy efficiency retrofit project at Soham Village College has saved the school £32,148 on their energy costs and saved 176 tonnes of CO2 emissions over the last year.

Cambridgeshire County Council spent £481,700 upgrading Soham Village College with solar panels, LED lighting, replacement boilers, heating system insulation and automation of heating controls.

Before this upgrade the college consumed 2.4 million kWh of energy per annum costing more than £100,000 per year owing to old and inefficient energy systems.

The project was developed by the county council in partnership with Soham Village College and the measures were designed and installed by Bouygues Energies & Services.

Cllr Josh Schumann, chair of the commercial and investment committee said: "Our schools energy efficiency programme offers local schools the opportunity to reduce their energy bills, replace end of life equipment and save carbon emissions without the need to find upfront investment from already stretched school budgets.

"Our aim is to help local schools plan for the future and manage their operating costs by increasing energy efficiency. By investing money, we've already saved Soham Village College money on their energy bills and reduced CO2 emissions.

"As a council we're addressing environmental and climate change issues, and will continue to develop the programme of energy investments across Cambridgeshire.

"The savings being made at Soham Village College are substantial, and we hope this will inspire more local schools to get involved."

Lisa Tomlinson, Trust Operations Director for Staploe Education Trust said: "Soham Village College are pleased to have had the opportunity of working in partnership with both Cambridgeshire County Council and Bouygues on this project that has provided significant savings as well as a considerable reduction in our impact on the environment.

"The delivery and monitoring teams from both organisations have been a great support to the school with data being provided and discussed in detail throughout the past year enabling us to fully appreciate how much of a positive step forward this project has been."