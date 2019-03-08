Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

New energy plan saves Soham Village College £32k on their energy costs - and saves 176 tonnes of CO2 emissions in a years

PUBLISHED: 16:08 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:08 12 July 2019

The county councill has invested to upgradeSoham Village College with solar panels, LED lighting, replacement boilers, heating system insulation and automation of heating controls. Picture; CCC

The county councill has invested to upgradeSoham Village College with solar panels, LED lighting, replacement boilers, heating system insulation and automation of heating controls. Picture; CCC

Archant

An energy efficiency retrofit project at Soham Village College has saved the school £32,148 on their energy costs and saved 176 tonnes of CO2 emissions over the last year.

Cambridgeshire County Council spent £481,700 upgrading Soham Village College with solar panels, LED lighting, replacement boilers, heating system insulation and automation of heating controls.

Before this upgrade the college consumed 2.4 million kWh of energy per annum costing more than £100,000 per year owing to old and inefficient energy systems.

The project was developed by the county council in partnership with Soham Village College and the measures were designed and installed by Bouygues Energies & Services.

Cllr Josh Schumann, chair of the commercial and investment committee said: "Our schools energy efficiency programme offers local schools the opportunity to reduce their energy bills, replace end of life equipment and save carbon emissions without the need to find upfront investment from already stretched school budgets.

You may also want to watch:

"Our aim is to help local schools plan for the future and manage their operating costs by increasing energy efficiency. By investing money, we've already saved Soham Village College money on their energy bills and reduced CO2 emissions.

"As a council we're addressing environmental and climate change issues, and will continue to develop the programme of energy investments across Cambridgeshire.

"The savings being made at Soham Village College are substantial, and we hope this will inspire more local schools to get involved."

Lisa Tomlinson, Trust Operations Director for Staploe Education Trust said: "Soham Village College are pleased to have had the opportunity of working in partnership with both Cambridgeshire County Council and Bouygues on this project that has provided significant savings as well as a considerable reduction in our impact on the environment.

"The delivery and monitoring teams from both organisations have been a great support to the school with data being provided and discussed in detail throughout the past year enabling us to fully appreciate how much of a positive step forward this project has been."

Most Read

Two anglers caught fishing at Littleport without a licence among five caught in Cambridgeshire and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £1,800

Anglers found guilty of fishing offences in Cambridgeshire have been ordered to pay fines, costs and victim surcharges totalling almost £1,800.

Thousands flock to Ely for Aquafest 2019 - a celebration of our wonderful city both on land and on the river

2019 Ely Aquafest: Huge crowds lined the river and the bridge over the Ouse for the annual Ely Aquafest organised by both city Rotary clubs. It was an exceptionally hot day and brought out exceptionally large crowds for a day of on water and on shore activities. In the photo is Katiie Banns Picture; IAN CARTER

Cambridgeshire animal lover launches online petition to make cat hit and runs illegal after death of Ely’s much-loved Garfield

Lorena Brondani of Bottisham has launched an online petition to make it illegal to not stop and report after running over a cat. Picture: Archant

Long delays expected due to lorry fire on the A14

Long delays expected due to lorry fire on the A14

Unearthed photographs of Ely Railway Station dating back to the 70s discovered by platform staff unveiled in waiting room

Unearthed photos of Ely’s railway station are on display in one of the waiting rooms to show the changes over time. Picture: Greater Anglia

Most Read

Two anglers caught fishing at Littleport without a licence among five caught in Cambridgeshire and ordered to pay fines and costs totalling £1,800

Anglers found guilty of fishing offences in Cambridgeshire have been ordered to pay fines, costs and victim surcharges totalling almost £1,800.

Thousands flock to Ely for Aquafest 2019 - a celebration of our wonderful city both on land and on the river

2019 Ely Aquafest: Huge crowds lined the river and the bridge over the Ouse for the annual Ely Aquafest organised by both city Rotary clubs. It was an exceptionally hot day and brought out exceptionally large crowds for a day of on water and on shore activities. In the photo is Katiie Banns Picture; IAN CARTER

Cambridgeshire animal lover launches online petition to make cat hit and runs illegal after death of Ely’s much-loved Garfield

Lorena Brondani of Bottisham has launched an online petition to make it illegal to not stop and report after running over a cat. Picture: Archant

Long delays expected due to lorry fire on the A14

Long delays expected due to lorry fire on the A14

Unearthed photographs of Ely Railway Station dating back to the 70s discovered by platform staff unveiled in waiting room

Unearthed photos of Ely’s railway station are on display in one of the waiting rooms to show the changes over time. Picture: Greater Anglia

Latest from the Ely Standard

Tongue in cheek 20p and 1p donations bemuse and anger group that’s fighting East Cambs Council plans for 500 homes at Kennett

1p coin posted through the letter box of campaign organiser in Kennett who is trying to raise £5,000 to fight 500 homes planned there by East Cambs Council. The cheeky donations both demused and angered the group. Picture; KENNETT ACTION GROUP

New energy plan saves Soham Village College £32k on their energy costs - and saves 176 tonnes of CO2 emissions in a years

The county councill has invested to upgradeSoham Village College with solar panels, LED lighting, replacement boilers, heating system insulation and automation of heating controls. Picture; CCC

Death by careless driving verdict on Cambridgeshire man, 21, who caused the death of passenger after his Land Rover left the road and rolled into ditch

A fund raising effort raised £4,500 for the funeral costs of Kieran Carrington- Walker aged 19, who died in a car accident on May 24, 2017. He was a keen rugby player. The driver of the car in in which he was travelling appeared today in court for sentencing. Picture: GO FUND ME

Cambridgeshire firefighters’ ‘have a go sessions’ coming to the region to give those considering the career a taste of the action

Are you considering a career in the fire service? Then this event is perfect for you. Picture: Cambs FRS

Talented footballer, 18, from Upwell bags life-changing scholarship to play the sport at school in Kansas, Midwestern America

Left to right: Sol Goodby, Tom Hall and Emre Tursucu. Sol and Emre of Cambridge Regional College have both been offered scholarships to play football in America. Picture: Kath Sansom / CRC
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists