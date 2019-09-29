Have your say on NHS services in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough

Have your say on NHS services in Cambridgeshire and Peterborough by taking part in The Big Conversation. Picture: ARCHANT Archant

People will be asked a series of questions on NHS services in Cambridgeshire such as if they would rather travel further to be seen quicker.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Big Conversation has been created to help Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG), who buy the healthcare services in the local area, to understand what is most important to the local community.

The CCG has an annual budget of £1.3 billion to deliver healthcare services to 980,000 people across both counties.

This includes funding for hospitals, GP services, pharmacies, mental health services and much, much more.

Dr Gary Howsam, local GP and chair of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough CCG, said: "We are currently operating at a deficit of £75 million, which means significant savings must be made.

You may also want to watch:

"Which is why we need to make sure that money is spent in the best way possible."

The responses to these questions will be used to create a set of principles that will inform future plans.

To help people get involved in The Big Conversation the CCG will be holding a series of events in key locations across Cambridgeshire and Peterborough.

However, if people are unable to make it to an event, they can still have their say by completing the survey online.

More information about The Big Conversation will be available online at bit.ly/NHSBigConversation from today (Friday September 27).