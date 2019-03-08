Advanced search

Ely Museum's appeal for more volunteers after £1.66 million investment from Heritage Lottery Fund arrives to 'shape the future'

PUBLISHED: 11:42 11 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:42 11 July 2019

Ely Museum is looking for more volunteers after their £1.66 million investment from the National Heritage Lottery Fund has arrived. Picture: Ely Museum / ARCHANT

A museum in East Cambridgeshire is appealing to find more volunteers after they received £1.66 million from the National Heritage Lottery Fund.

This is what the education centre of Ely Museum could look like. Picture: HAT ProjectsThis is what the education centre of Ely Museum could look like. Picture: HAT Projects

Ely Museum received the grant in January this year to transform the site over the next two years and to work closer with the local community.

Now everything is ready to go, they just need more volunteers to help deliver activities, man stalls at events, pack up artefacts or even maintain the garden.

Emily Allen, community engagement officer, said: "It's been wonderful to see how enthusiastic local people are about our exciting redevelopment of Ely Museum.

Ely Museum is looking for more volunteers after their £1.66 million investment from the National Heritage Lottery Fund has arrived. Picture: Ely MuseumEly Museum is looking for more volunteers after their £1.66 million investment from the National Heritage Lottery Fund has arrived. Picture: Ely Museum

"There are lots of opportunities to get involved now as we prepare for the builders to arrive in the early autumn, both in the museum and out at events and schools across the region.

"We'd love lots of local people to get involved and help us shape the museum and our events during this exciting time."

The museum is holding volunteer recruitment days on Thursday, July 18 from 3 to 8pm and on Saturday, July 20 from 11am to 4pm.

Ely Museum has gone through many changes over the last 700 years. Picture: Ely Museum /TWITTER.Ely Museum has gone through many changes over the last 700 years. Picture: Ely Museum /TWITTER.

On both days there will be an opportunity for members of the public to view the latest plans for the building. They will also be able to take a free guided tour of the site.

This is what the downstairs exhibition gallery of Ely Museum could look like. Picture: HAT ProjectsThis is what the downstairs exhibition gallery of Ely Museum could look like. Picture: HAT Projects

