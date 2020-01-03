Advanced search

Heligoland 39 project team mark 80 years since battle at emotional commemoration

PUBLISHED: 16:59 03 January 2020 | UPDATED: 16:59 03 January 2020

Heligoland 39 project team mark 80 years since battle at emotional commemoration. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Heligoland 39 project team mark 80 years since battle at emotional commemoration. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Archant

It was a chance to mark 80 years since The Battle of the Heligoland Bight at an emotional commemoration.

Heligoland 39 project team mark 80 years since battle at emotional commemoration. Picture: MIKE ROUSEHeligoland 39 project team mark 80 years since battle at emotional commemoration. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Members of the H39 project team from Ely travelled to the memorial with Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse on December 18.

The commemoration took place at Runnymede Memorial and the Brooklands Museum thanks to Jack Waterfall and his team.

The aim of the H39 project is to find as many relatives of those that took part in this battle to share memorabilia, and ensure that their relative's service is remembered.

The Battle of Heligoland Bight and the tragic loss of so many airmen would change the course of the air war - forcing bomber command to rethink their tactics switching from day to night-time bombing raids.

Heligoland 39 project team mark 80 years since battle at emotional commemoration. Picture: MIKE ROUSEHeligoland 39 project team mark 80 years since battle at emotional commemoration. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

The day began with a moving service at the RAF memorial at Runnymede before moving onto the Brooklands Museum.

The raid saw the loss of 12 Wellington bombers at the cost 59 lives, which included two German pilots.

Heligoland 39 project team mark 80 years since battle at emotional commemoration. Picture: MIKE ROUSEHeligoland 39 project team mark 80 years since battle at emotional commemoration. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Heligoland 39 project team mark 80 years since battle at emotional commemoration. Picture: MIKE ROUSEHeligoland 39 project team mark 80 years since battle at emotional commemoration. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Heligoland 39 project team mark 80 years since battle at emotional commemoration. Picture: MIKE ROUSEHeligoland 39 project team mark 80 years since battle at emotional commemoration. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Heligoland 39 project team mark 80 years since battle at emotional commemoration. Picture: MIKE ROUSEHeligoland 39 project team mark 80 years since battle at emotional commemoration. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Heligoland 39 project team mark 80 years since battle at emotional commemoration. Picture: MIKE ROUSEHeligoland 39 project team mark 80 years since battle at emotional commemoration. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Heligoland 39 project team mark 80 years since battle at emotional commemoration. Picture: MIKE ROUSEHeligoland 39 project team mark 80 years since battle at emotional commemoration. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Heligoland 39 project team mark 80 years since battle at emotional commemoration. Picture: MIKE ROUSEHeligoland 39 project team mark 80 years since battle at emotional commemoration. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Sutton restaurant The Anchor Inn to close due to ‘huge business rates, no bank support and cheap chains ruining independents’

“No bank support, huge business rates and cheap chains ruining independents” are among the reasons why Sutton hotel and restaurant The Anchor Inn is closing its doors for good. Picture: THE ANCHOR INN/FACEBOOK

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Hare coursing cars blocked in by rural police team in Soham

Hare coursing cars blocked in by rural police team in Soham. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

100 jobs could be on the way to Soham if, as expected, 70 bedroom care home, children’s nursery and homes get approved

Soham care home, for 70 residents, and new children's nursery and housing. Plans expected to be agreed by East Cambs Council. Up to 100 new jobs to be created. Images; FRONTIER ESTATES

Busy weekend for rural cops in Fenland as officers are ‘run off their feet’ with crime – some receiving a helping hand

Rural crime officers in Fenland were �run off their feet� over the weekend after being inundated with incidents. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Most Read

Sutton restaurant The Anchor Inn to close due to ‘huge business rates, no bank support and cheap chains ruining independents’

“No bank support, huge business rates and cheap chains ruining independents” are among the reasons why Sutton hotel and restaurant The Anchor Inn is closing its doors for good. Picture: THE ANCHOR INN/FACEBOOK

Suzie Goes From A Size 32 to a Trim Size 12

Suzie Fletcher

Hare coursing cars blocked in by rural police team in Soham

Hare coursing cars blocked in by rural police team in Soham. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

100 jobs could be on the way to Soham if, as expected, 70 bedroom care home, children’s nursery and homes get approved

Soham care home, for 70 residents, and new children's nursery and housing. Plans expected to be agreed by East Cambs Council. Up to 100 new jobs to be created. Images; FRONTIER ESTATES

Busy weekend for rural cops in Fenland as officers are ‘run off their feet’ with crime – some receiving a helping hand

Rural crime officers in Fenland were �run off their feet� over the weekend after being inundated with incidents. Picture: Supplied/@FenCops

Latest from the Ely Standard

TV show to focus on Chatteris man convicted of murdering Sam Mechelewski

Murderers Ashley White (left) and Jordan Shepherd (right) with their victim Sam Mechelewski (centre). They stabbed Sam to the throat and neck and assaulted him with a baseball bat. Sam’s body, which was later found to have more than 20 separate injuries, was discovered by a dog walker. Channel 4 features the arrests and questioning. Picture' CAMBS COPS

Tributes paid to Fordham war hero, 92, killed while crossing the road

Alonzo Smart, 95, of New Path, Fordham, has died in hospital following a collision with a van. Picture: GOOGLE STREET VIEW

Have your say on Cambridgeshire fire service’s future priorities

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service is seeking feedback on its Integrated Risk Management Plan, which looks ahead to the next four years. Picture: CFRS

Heligoland 39 project team mark 80 years since battle at emotional commemoration

Heligoland 39 project team mark 80 years since battle at emotional commemoration. Picture: MIKE ROUSE

Gardeners sell old tools to raise £303 for Ely charity EARTH

A cheque of £303 was presented to Ely gardening charity EARTH after equipment no longer needed was sold. Picture: MIKE ROUSE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists