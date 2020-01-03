Heligoland 39 project team mark 80 years since battle at emotional commemoration

Heligoland 39 project team mark 80 years since battle at emotional commemoration.

It was a chance to mark 80 years since The Battle of the Heligoland Bight at an emotional commemoration.

Members of the H39 project team from Ely travelled to the memorial with Mayor of Ely Mike Rouse on December 18.

The commemoration took place at Runnymede Memorial and the Brooklands Museum thanks to Jack Waterfall and his team.

The aim of the H39 project is to find as many relatives of those that took part in this battle to share memorabilia, and ensure that their relative's service is remembered.

The Battle of Heligoland Bight and the tragic loss of so many airmen would change the course of the air war - forcing bomber command to rethink their tactics switching from day to night-time bombing raids.

The day began with a moving service at the RAF memorial at Runnymede before moving onto the Brooklands Museum.

The raid saw the loss of 12 Wellington bombers at the cost 59 lives, which included two German pilots.

