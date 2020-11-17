Advanced search

Teacher’s month-long 100-mile charity challenge

PUBLISHED: 15:38 17 November 2020 | UPDATED: 15:38 17 November 2020

Helen Manville, who teaches geography at King’s Ely Senior, is running 100 miles throughout November to raise money for the Royal British Legion. Helen is pictured in her Poppy Run RBL t-shirt. Picture: KING’S ELY

An Ely teacher who would normally collect poppies throughout November is instead running 100 miles in a month to raise money for charity.

Helen Melville, who teaches geography at King’s Ely Senior, is challenging herself to run 100 miles throughout November in aid of the Royal British Legion.

Helen, who lives in Downham Market, said: “In what has been a very challenging year, many charities have suffered through the lack of large events and fundraising opportunities.

“I’m taking part in the Poppy Run this November to contribute to the Royal British Legion’s fundraising as I can’t be out collecting for poppies as I normally would be.

“I’ve challenged myself to run 100 miles over November. Obviously, this is a minimum of three miles a day plus a bit more, which is quite a step up from the five to eight miles a week I usually run.

“Your donation will mean they can continue to provide the life-changing support that our Armed Forces community needs and deserves. If you can donate in support, it would be very much appreciated.”

For more information about Helen’s challenge, or to donate, visit her fundraising page.

