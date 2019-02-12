Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

South Cambridgeshire MP Heidi Allen on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire this morning

PUBLISHED: 06:00 21 February 2019

South Cambridgeshire MP Heidi Allen will be answering questions live on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire. This is when she appeared on the show at an earlier date. Picture: CHRIS MANN

South Cambridgeshire MP Heidi Allen will be answering questions live on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire. This is when she appeared on the show at an earlier date. Picture: CHRIS MANN

Archant

South Cambridgeshire MP Heidi Allen will be answering questions live on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire this morning (February 21).

Mrs Allen was one of three Conservatives who defected to the new Independent Group yesterday.

She will join Chris Mann from 10am to take calls from South Cambs constituents and other voters.

Mrs Allen, along with fellow Tory MPs Anna Soubry and Sarah Wollaston, joined the group of Labour politicians after seven MPs split from their party on Monday.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

LETTER: ‘Thank you for saving my life in Sainsbury’s Ely’

LETTER: ‘Thank you for saving my life in Sainsbury’s Ely’

LETTER: Here’s why we looked at moving to Ely but when we found what was missing we decided against it

Plenty here for visitors as launch of the new Ely guide demonstrated. But how much for those that live here? That's what our correspondent is questioning.

Three officers at East Cambs Council - including chief executive - enjoy a pay boost because of combined authority extra duties

Pay Day bonus: Chief executive John Hill of East Cambridgeshire District Council and his director of operations Jo Brooks (right) and commercial director Emma Grima are all enjoying extra pay thanks to the requirements of the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority. Picture; ARCHANT

East Cambs councillor’s ‘set the record’ straight statement after criticism of her move from Ely to London

Two senior councillors who left Ely last year but stayed on as councillors: Andy Pearson moved to Spain whilst Coralie Green moved to London. Both will not stand again in May. Picture; ECDC

LETTER: Here’s what I think of 15 year old Shamima Begum who left her London home to join Syrian Jihadis but now wants to return to UK.

Ms Begum was 15 and living in Bethnal Green, London, when she left the UK in 2015. Picture; PA

Most Read

Mother had bleach poured on her genitals by abusive husband who she feared would kill her

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Heaven has another angel’ - Floral tributes to teenager killed in Norwich crash

#includeImage($article, 225)

School girl, 13, suffers concussion and whiplash after unprovoked attack as she got off bus

#includeImage($article, 225)

Road closed after lorry hits power cable

#includeImage($article, 225)

Iconic ride set to return to Pleasurewood Hills ‘with a twist’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Ely Standard

South Cambridgeshire MP Heidi Allen on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire this morning

South Cambridgeshire MP Heidi Allen will be answering questions live on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire. This is when she appeared on the show at an earlier date. Picture: CHRIS MANN

Cambridgeshire social workers are swamped with work and children are not always getting the positive support they deserve, warn Ofsted

Cambridgeshire County Council children's services need improvement, say Ofsted. Picture: PEXELS

Tory leader in constituency of defecting MP Heidi Allen says they have ‘in the past – and we will in the future – work with our MP for the benefit of our residents’

Heidi Allen, the former Tory MP for South Cambridgeshire who announced today she has quit the party but will remain as an independent. Her former Conservative colleagues in S Cambs say they will continue to work with her as their MP. Picture; S CAMBS CONSERVATIVES

Cat is reunited with its owner after 10 years

Peanut the cat is coming home! After 10 years the cat is being returned to his Ely owners who had given up hope of ever finding him.

Firefighters tackle ‘deliberate’ car blaze near A10 at Little Thetford

Fire crews tackled a deliberate car blaze near the A10 at Little Thetford on Tuesday evening (February 19). Picture: TWITTER / @CAMBSFRS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists