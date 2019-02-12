South Cambridgeshire MP Heidi Allen on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire this morning

South Cambridgeshire MP Heidi Allen will be answering questions live on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire. This is when she appeared on the show at an earlier date. Picture: CHRIS MANN Archant

South Cambridgeshire MP Heidi Allen will be answering questions live on BBC Radio Cambridgeshire this morning (February 21).

Mrs Allen was one of three Conservatives who defected to the new Independent Group yesterday.

She will join Chris Mann from 10am to take calls from South Cambs constituents and other voters.

Mrs Allen, along with fellow Tory MPs Anna Soubry and Sarah Wollaston, joined the group of Labour politicians after seven MPs split from their party on Monday.