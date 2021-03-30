News Things to do Sport Lifestyle E-Edition Subscribe
Ely Standard > News

Praise for teenage boys who rescued young hedgehog

Author Picture Icon

Ben Jolley

Published: 10:28 AM March 30, 2021   
Young female hedgehog Annie was rescued by two teenage boys in Littleport.

Young female hedgehog Annie was rescued by two teenage boys in Littleport. - Credit: POLICING EAST CAMBS

A young hedgehog was rescued by two teenage boys who discovered it close to a road on a sunny day in Littleport. 

PCSO Annie Austin was patrolling in the village at the weekend when two teenage boys caught her attention.

They had discovered the young hedgehog out in daylight and close to a road. 

Annie contacted Cambs Wildlife Care based in Soham, who offered to help.

"The little hog is now being looked after and hopefully will make a full recovery," said a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police.

You may also want to watch:

"Incidentally, this little cutie turns out to be a girl and the centre has called her Annie." 

An eyewitness said: "They were lovely lads. The boys saw me approaching with my hyperactive dog and pointed out that they were guarding the little hedgehog." 

Most Read

  1. 1 Vintage vehicles with 'deep significance' stolen in Cambs raid
  2. 2 Shock as historic path is 'completely decimated' for ditch maintenance
  3. 3 Letter: Bunting will 'add some cheer' just in time for shops re-opening
  1. 4 COLUMN: Boat Race return is 'excellent' for Ely
  2. 5 Firefighters ‘running around like hell’ in bid to tackle factory blaze
  3. 6 Nostalgic throwback to places and faces of Ely's past
  4. 7 Artist and tour guide's colourful paintings 'break the sadness of lockdown'
  5. 8 Aquafest 2021 cancelled due to Covid uncertainty
  6. 9 Roads and paths will close to keep spectators away from Boat Race
  7. 10 'Bring back Boat Race in 2024' says Ely councillor

Another local resident said: "Hats off to the teenagers for noticing a little hoglet in trouble. 

"So many horror stories involving little hogs, so it's lovely to hear a positive one. 

"Well done to the teenagers, the PCSO and Cambs Wildlife Care for all being awesome." 

Littleport News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A man rows along the River Great Ouse near the foot of Ely Cathedral in Cambridgeshire.

Ely named in The Sunday Times Best Places to Live list

Harry Rutter

Author Picture Icon
£500,000 cambs raid

£500,000 raid on Cambridgeshire industrial park

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Throwback to Ely Boat Race 2019

East Cambridgeshire District Council | Gallery

Ely has two words for Boat Race enthusiasts: Stay Away

Ben Jolley

Author Picture Icon
Novotel Cambridge North

£30m new hotel will help with jobs as county comes out of lockdown

John Elworthy

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus