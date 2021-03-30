Published: 10:28 AM March 30, 2021

Young female hedgehog Annie was rescued by two teenage boys in Littleport. - Credit: POLICING EAST CAMBS

A young hedgehog was rescued by two teenage boys who discovered it close to a road on a sunny day in Littleport.

PCSO Annie Austin was patrolling in the village at the weekend when two teenage boys caught her attention.

They had discovered the young hedgehog out in daylight and close to a road.

Annie contacted Cambs Wildlife Care based in Soham, who offered to help.

"The little hog is now being looked after and hopefully will make a full recovery," said a spokesperson for Cambridgeshire Police.

"Incidentally, this little cutie turns out to be a girl and the centre has called her Annie."

An eyewitness said: "They were lovely lads. The boys saw me approaching with my hyperactive dog and pointed out that they were guarding the little hedgehog."

Another local resident said: "Hats off to the teenagers for noticing a little hoglet in trouble.

"So many horror stories involving little hogs, so it's lovely to hear a positive one.

"Well done to the teenagers, the PCSO and Cambs Wildlife Care for all being awesome."