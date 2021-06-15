Hector, 10, nominated for a BAFTA in game design
- Credit: BAFTA
A 10-year-old from Ely has been nominated for a BAFTA after impressing judges with his first game design.
Hector Marriott was selected as a finalist of the nationwide
BAFTA Young Game Designers (YGD) competition.
Hector's game idea, ‘Pipeline’, is described as an innovative, problem-solving game with the aim of teaching players about the global issue of water poverty.
It also teaches what can be done to help communities who do not have access to clean water.
Hector said: “I am surprised and happy to become a Bafta YGD finalist.
"I didn't think that this would happen - this is the first game I have ever designed.
You may also want to watch:
"I would love to see 'Pipeline' made into a real game and I hope that being a finalist can help me to achieve this dream.
"I have already started work designing my next game - a game to teach people about big cats.”
It comes after 18-year-old Tom Kay, who is from Soham, was also named as a finalist.
Most Read
- 1 Katie Price mistakes BBC Look East presenter for Natalie Cassidy
- 2 Two lorry crash blocks part of A14 in Cambridgeshire
- 3 Letter: Fight for free parking seems to have been forgotten
- 4 Litter pickers find stolen handbag snatched from shopper last year
- 5 Mayor ‘wantonly diverted’ £40m of housing cash
- 6 Drink driver arrested after village crash
- 7 Thunderstorms set to hit Cambs after hot intense weekend
- 8 Prepare to be ‘as horrified as I was’ says former audit chair
- 9 Bombshell result in village polls leaves 115 homes plan in doubt
- 10 Hotel has everything you need for a relaxing staycation