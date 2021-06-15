Published: 3:25 PM June 15, 2021 Updated: 4:23 PM June 15, 2021

Ten-year-old Hector Marriott has made the finals of the BAFTA Young Game Designers (YGD) competition after impressing judges with his first ever game design. - Credit: BAFTA

A 10-year-old from Ely has been nominated for a BAFTA after impressing judges with his first game design.

Hector Marriott was selected as a finalist of the nationwide

BAFTA Young Game Designers (YGD) competition.

Hector's game idea, ‘Pipeline’, is described as an innovative, problem-solving game with the aim of teaching players about the global issue of water poverty.

It also teaches what can be done to help communities who do not have access to clean water.

Hector said: “I am surprised and happy to become a Bafta YGD finalist.

"I didn't think that this would happen - this is the first game I have ever designed.

You may also want to watch:

"I would love to see 'Pipeline' made into a real game and I hope that being a finalist can help me to achieve this dream.

"I have already started work designing my next game - a game to teach people about big cats.”

It comes after 18-year-old Tom Kay, who is from Soham, was also named as a finalist.