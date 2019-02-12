Love is in the air! Plane draws hearts in the sky above Haddenham for Valentine’s Day

It is the most romantic day of the year and love is – quite literally – in the air across Haddenham.

Love is in the air! Plane draws hearts in the sky above Haddenham for Valentine's Day. Picture: SARAH HUNT.

A plane has been swopping through the blue skies forming love hearts this afternoon for Valentine’s Day.

Around four outlines of white smoke can be seen above the village from the plane’s exhaust system, vaguely making out heart shapes.

Grab your other half and see if you can spot any hearts in the sky!