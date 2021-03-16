Published: 11:13 AM March 16, 2021 Updated: 11:24 AM March 16, 2021

FRESH Ely and East Cambs Council's Feel Good Festival takes place this weekend. This is the announcement poster - Credit: EAST CAMBS COUNCIL

A free virtual wellness event will take place online this weekend for East Cambridgeshire residents.

The Feel Good Festival, which is being hosted by Healthy You East Cambs, which is part of East Cambs District Council and Fresh, will take place from March 20-21.

The festival will bring together a range of health, fitness and wellness videos and live sessions over the course of the weekend.

Sessions being run by local instructors, wellbeing practitioners and performers will feature a range of activities including meditation, yoga, HIIT, music and dance.

Sessions are suitable for residents of all ages and abilities and the event is free to attend.

Councillor David Ambrose Smith, chairman of the operational services committee, said: “The past year has been incredibly difficult for many of us and the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted how looking after both our physical and mental health is crucial.

“It is now more important than ever that we take steps to look after our health and the Feel Good Festival is a great opportunity for residents across East Cambridgeshire to come together and join in with a range of different activities which they might otherwise have never tried.

“The event is free to join, suitable for all ages and abilities and I would encourage everyone who hasn’t already, to sign up and take part in a session during the festival.”

Sara Ford and Alice Loombe, founders of Fresh, said: "We are super excited to be hosting this event in partnership with Healthy You East Cambs.

“It’s a time when people need that feel good factor more than ever.

"One of our main aims at FRESH. is to boost mental wellbeing in the community and this is just the perfect way to do it!”

Residents can sign up to take part in the event on the Fresh website: www.freshandwell.co.uk/feel-good-festival

Coordinated by Sophie Edwards, Healthy You East Cambs - which is part of the district council - is an initiative funded by Public Health Services at Cambridgeshire County Council.

It forms part of a countywide lifestyle service that offers information, advice and support for those looking to be more active and to lead a healthier lifestyle.