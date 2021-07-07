Published: 8:51 AM July 7, 2021 Updated: 10:32 AM July 7, 2021

Care Quality Commission Inspectors have given Waterbeach Surgery an overall rating of "Requires Improvement" following their most recent inspection. Picture: FACEBOOK/WATERBEACH SURGERY - Credit: Archant

Government inspectors have given the healthcare providers of Waterbeach Surgery six months to improve, or risk being removed from operating the service.

The surgery, in Bannold Road, was in special measures when new providers MKGP Plus Limited took over the practice last December.

While inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) acknowledged the service is better in some areas, improvements had been insufficient in others.

The surgery will therefore remain in special measures and was warned if improvements are still not up to standard in six months, the CQC will “begin the process of preventing the provider from operating the service”.

Waterbeach Surgery’s latest CQC report published last month said: “The service will be kept under review and if needed could be escalated to urgent enforcement action...

You may also want to watch:

“... if there is not enough improvement, we will act in line with our enforcement procedures to begin the process of preventing the provider from operating the service.”

Inspectors carried out an announced inspection on May 27, its first being operated under MKGP Plus Limited.

The surgery was awarded “Good” in terms of the services being safe and caring, but was given the “Requires Improvement” rating for being effective and well-led.

It was found to be “Inadequate” when it came to providing services that meet people’s needs, bringing its overall rating to “Requires Improvement”.

Recruitment was a key area in the report.

Patients spoke of long waits to get through on the telephone and for appointments to speak with a GP or an appropriate clinical staff member.

Care home representatives also had difficulties with getting hold of GPs.

The report says: “The practice had recruited new staff both clinical and non-clinical.

“However, not all staff had been retained, this led to a shortfall in access to GPs and nurses.”

It went on to explain the surgery is still actively recruiting.

Staff also told inspectors the leadership and management within the practice had improved under the new provider.

Areas the surgery must focus on include ensuring there is sufficient staff numbers and to continue improving systems in place for patients to be reviewed, particularly those with long term conditions.

Waterbeach Surgery looks after approximately 5,670 patients.