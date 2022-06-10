Pymoor and Little Downham residents have formed an action group to object to farmer Ross Taylor’s bid to stage festivals and outdoor events.

The group says it came together after only learning of the proposals at the beginning of the month.

“Residents are immensely concerned about this application,” said the action group spokesperson.

The spokesperson said the main concerns were noise, influx of traffic, influx of people, environmental issues and the fear of crime.



Mr Taylor has submitted an application to use part of Willow Farm at Pymoor near Ely for festivals and outdoor events.

He has applied to East Cambridgeshire District Council for a licence and says some events could extend to 24 hours.

"The application does also request on up to 12 occasions (to be agreed with the local authority at least 16 weeks in advance) extension to the hours to be available for up to 24 hours,” says his application.

The action group spokesperson said local roads are narrow and in poor repair.

They fear excessive number of cars would cause would cause high levels of noise and air pollution (risk to health).

“It would be a risk to pedestrians due to no pedestrian pathways, risk to road users - especially horses and riders," said the spokesperson.

“The speed traffic controls we have in place are already being ignored by a percentage of drivers.



“Policing in this area is minimal, we cannot see how this increase in activity (people and vehicles) would be correctly monitored when resources are stretched to capacity.”

In his application Mr Taylor says the “attraction of additional flexible hours could be used when securing appropriate events.

“This would give the venue the advantage of holding specific events for example, bespoke events, seasonal events and others, whilst growing their portfolio in the area.”

Mr Taylor says: “The nature of hospitality has changed enormously following the pandemic with demand for outside events ever increasing in popularity.”

He says he is looking to promote the area, offer top class events / festivals whilst working with the authorities in order to achieve “a successful venue, attracting businesses and individuals into the area”.

He has employed an industry expert, Jane Gilliead, to get the application through the council.