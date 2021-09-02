Published: 1:00 PM September 2, 2021

The Vaccinators Tour Bus returns to Soham library on Saturday as new figures show the number of coronavirus cases in East Cambridgeshire increased by 26 in the last 24 hours.

The bus is there between 10am and 4pm “and we’re ready to offer the life-saving vaccination to anyone aged 16+”..

A total of 5,226 people had been confirmed as testing positive for Covid-19 in East Cambridgeshire when the UK coronavirus daily dashboard was updated on September 1 (Wednesday), up from 5,200 on Tuesday.

The rate of infection in East Cambridgeshire now stands at 5,796 cases per 100,000 people, far lower than the England average of 10,442.

East Cambs Council offered advice today for anyone who attended a festival last weekend.

“We hope you had fun if you attended a festival last week,” said a spokesman.

“Taking a rapid test when you get home, and continuing to test twice a week, will help identify cases early and stop onward transmission.”

The council pointed out that 1 in 3 people with COVID-19 have no symptoms but can still pass it on – “so it's important to test yourself twice a week.

“Get an onsite test at rapid testing sites or collect home test kits, or pick them up from pharmacies or order them online”.

Across the UK, the number of recorded cases increased by 35,493 over the period, to 6,825,074.

However, there were no new coronavirus deaths recorded in the latest 24-hour period in East Cambridgeshire.

The dashboard shows 89 people had died in the area by September 1 (Wednesday) – which was unchanged from Tuesday.

It means there have been no deaths in the past week, which is the same as the previous week.

They were among 13,728 deaths recorded across the East of England.

The figures include anyone who died within 28 days of a positive test result for Covid-19, and whose usual residence was in East Cambridgeshire.

Daily death counts are revised each day, with each case backdated to the actual date of death, so some areas might see their figures revised down.

The figures also show that more than three-quarters of people in East Cambridgeshire have received two doses of a Covid-19 vaccine.

The latest figures show 61,764 people had received both jabs by August 31 (Tuesday) – 78% of those aged 18 and over, based on the number of people on the National Immunisation Management Service database.

Across England, 79% of people aged 16 and above had received a second dose of the jab.

Unlike at local level, the national rate was calculated using mid-2020 population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.



